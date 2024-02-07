English
Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 12:43 IST

CUET PG 2024 registration last date tomorrow; Check important details, direct link to register here

The registration window for CUET PG 2024 will be closing tomorrow on the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Nandini Verma
CUET PG registration last date tomorrow
CUET PG registration last date tomorrow | Image:Shutterstock
The registration window for CUET PG 2024 will be closing tomorrow on the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, as announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). CUET PG 2024, the Common University Entrance Test, is designed for admission into postgraduate programs offered by central and other participating universities.

Applicants are reminded that the last date for paying the registration fee for CUET PG 2024 is until 11.50 pm on January 25. Following this, the NTA will provide a correction window from January 27 to 29. The admit cards for CUET PG 2024 are scheduled to be released on March 7, and the examination will take place from March 11 to 28.

According to the notification, 230 universities, including central, state, private, and deemed universities, will conduct admissions for PG programs through CUET PG 2024. Notable participating universities include Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, University of Allahabad, Aligarh Muslim University, Central University of Hyderabad, and Jamia Millia Islamia.

Direct link to register for CUET PG 2024

CUET PG 2024 Fee Structure (Category-wise):

  • General: Rs 1,200 (Previous year: Rs 1,000)
  • OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS: Rs 1,000 (Previous year: Rs 800)
  • SC, ST, Third Gender: Rs 900 (Previous year: Rs 750)
  • PwD: Rs 800 (Previous year: Rs 700)

CUET PG 2024 Timings and Exam Changes:

The NTA has introduced changes in exam timings and patterns. Unlike the previous year's 2-hour duration, CUET PG 2024 will be conducted for 1 hour and 45 minutes. The exam will be held in three shifts: Shift 1 (9 am to 10:45 am), Shift 2 (12:45 pm to 2:30 pm), and Shift 3 (4:30 pm to 6:15 pm). The CUET PG exam will be conducted in 324 cities across India and abroad, with 24 cities designated for international centers, a slight reduction from the 337 cities last year.

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 12:43 IST

