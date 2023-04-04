CUET UG 2023 Dates Announced: Exams To Begin On May 21; Over 16 Lakh Candidates Register

CUET 2023 Dates: The Common University Entrance Exam (CUET) will be held from May 21 to May 31, 2023, with reserved dates from June 1st to June 7th, 2023, the UGC chairman announced. This year over 16 lakh candidates have registered for CUET-UG which is over four lakhs more than last year.

CUET UG 2023: 16.8 Lakh candidates register this year

"In 2022, UGC's debut year of CUET-UG introduction, 12.50 lakh students registered, and 9.9 lakh students submitted their applications. In 2023 CUET-UG, a total of 16.85 lakh students registered. Out of 16.85 lakhs, 13.995 lakhs paid the application fee and submitted the application form—an increase of 4.0 lakh students. In 2023, there is a 41% increase in the total number of students who will sit for CUET-UG," UGC chairman Jagdesh Kumar tweeted.

For the unversed CUET is an online computer-based test (CBT) for admission to colleges and universities. As per the notification by University Grants Commission (UGC), educational partners/institutes/colleges/universities have been asked to support UGC and NTA for the conduct of the exam. It stated that the UGC would require to use of university facilities during a particular period.

The CUET has been implemented for admission to UG/PG programs at central and participating universities. The UGC keeps a check and coordinates with the National Testing Agency (NTA) to hold the entrance smoothly.

It has also been mentioned that interested candidates can check the CUET Samarth Portala for more information, https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/

Meanwhile, National Testing Agency (NTA) closed the extended application window for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (CUET UG 2023) on March 30.

In total, 168 universities have opted for CUET for admission to UG programs.

With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET is the second biggest entrance exam after NEET-UG, which has an average of 18 lakh registrations.