Advertisement

In a significant development, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is considering a major revamp of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG for its third edition, with indications pointing towards the elimination of score normalization, as revealed by top officials.

The month-long CUET-UG, a crucial exam for university admissions, may undergo a shorter duration this year, as the NTA explores a hybrid exam mode, incorporating both Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets and computer-based tests. This strategic move aims to facilitate a more accessible examination experience for the majority of students, allowing them to choose exam centers in their preferred cities.

Advertisement

M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), shared insights into the proposed changes, stating, "The NTA is working on the possibility of conducting papers with a large registration in the OMR mode. This will help us choose a large number of schools as test centers, ensuring that students can opt for centers within their towns or cities without the need to travel to distant locations."

The suggested hybrid mode entails adopting pen-and-paper assessments for subjects with substantial registration numbers and opting for computer-based tests for papers with fewer registrations. Kumar emphasized that this approach would enable CUET-UG to be conducted in a shorter duration compared to the last two years. Furthermore, he highlighted that the hybrid mode promotes equal opportunities for all students, ensuring that geographical constraints do not impede educational aspirations, especially in rural and remote areas.

Advertisement

''Adopting the pen-and-paper mode for subjects with a large registration and a computer-based test for papers with a smaller registration will ensure that the CUET-UG can be conducted in a shorter duration unlike in the last two years. The hybrid mode promotes equal opportunities for all, ensuring that geographical constraints do not hinder the students' educational aspirations in rural and remote areas,'' the UGC chairman told PTI.

Kumar emphasized the elimination of the need for score normalization by conducting exams for a subject on a single day. He explained, ''For the last two years, we had to conduct the test for the same paper over a period of two or three days in our endeavour to provide the first-choice centre to the students as much as possible. But this year, by adopting the OMR mode, a large number of centres will be available at schools and colleges, enabling us to conduct the test across the country on the same day. If the test is conducted on multiple days for the same paper, normalisation is required and it is a scientific method.''

Advertisement

The potential changes signify a strategic shift in examination methodology, aiming to streamline the CUET-UG process and enhance accessibility for students across diverse geographical locations.