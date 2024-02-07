Advertisement

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to commence the registration process for NBE FET 2023 on January 19, 2024. Aspiring candidates looking to apply for the Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2023 can complete the application process through the official NBE website at natboard.edu.in.

NBEMS FET 2023 on March 3

The registration window is open until February 8, 2024. Candidates can make edits to applications with successful payments from February 9 to February 12, 2024. The final edit window for rectifying deficient or incorrect images will be accessible from February 19 to February 21, 2024.

The admit cards will be accessible to candidates starting from February 27, 2024. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences is scheduled to conduct the FET - 2023 on March 3, 2024, utilizing a Computer-Based Platform at various test centers nationwide. The result is expected to be announced by April 3, 2024. For additional details, candidates are encouraged to check the official website of NBEMS.

FET 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Applicants possessing a recognized postgraduate medical Degree/Provisional Pass Certificate (MD/MS/DM/MCh/DNB/DrNB) or an equivalent qualification, either currently held or expected to be obtained by December 31, 2023, in alignment with the eligible feeder qualifications outlined in Annexure B of this Information Bulletin, are eligible to apply for FET 2023.

Students determined to be ineligible at any stage of FET 2023 will not be allowed to participate in the examination. In the unlikely scenario of an ineligible student appearing and/or succeeding in FET 2023, the result/candidature of such a student will be nullified and/or deemed nullified upon the discovery of ineligibility.

The cutoff date for qualifying MD/MS/DM/MCh/DNB/DrNB qualifications, which determines eligibility for participation in FET 2023, is set at December 31, 2023. Requests to appear in FET 2023 from students who qualify and/or receive results of their MD/MS/DM/MCh/DNB/DrNB qualifications after December 31, 2023, will be promptly rejected.



How to Apply for NBEMS FET 2023

To apply online, follow these steps:

Visit the official website of NBE at natboard.edu.in. Click on the NBEMS FET 2023 link available on the homepage under the examinations section. Select the application link and fill in the required details. Log in to your account and complete the application form. Make the necessary payment for application fees and click on submit. Download the page and keep a hard copy for future reference.

Click here for official notice.

Click here for FET Information Bulletin.