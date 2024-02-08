Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 09:12 IST

FMGE admit card 2023 to be released today, here's how to download

The FMGE December Admit Card 2023 by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will be released on January 15, 2024

Nandini Verma
Laptop
Laptop | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
The FMGE December Admit Card 2023 by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will be released on January 15, 2024. Candidates can download it from the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Originally scheduled for January 12, 2024, the release date was postponed. The official notice states, “The admit cards for FMGE December 2023 shall be issued on 15.01.2024 at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in.”

How to download the FMGE admit card:

1. Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

2. Click on the FMGE December 2023 admit card link on the home page.

3. Enter login details and click submit.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy.

The examination is set for January 20, 2024, with two shifts: 9 am to 11.30 am and 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The exam comprises one paper with 300 multiple-choice questions, divided into two parts to be taken on the same day. For more details, candidates can refer to the NBEMS official website.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 09:12 IST

