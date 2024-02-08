Advertisement

The FMGE December Admit Card 2023 by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will be released on January 15, 2024. Candidates can download it from the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Originally scheduled for January 12, 2024, the release date was postponed. The official notice states, “The admit cards for FMGE December 2023 shall be issued on 15.01.2024 at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in.”

How to download the FMGE admit card:

1. Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

2. Click on the FMGE December 2023 admit card link on the home page.

3. Enter login details and click submit.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy.

The examination is set for January 20, 2024, with two shifts: 9 am to 11.30 am and 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The exam comprises one paper with 300 multiple-choice questions, divided into two parts to be taken on the same day. For more details, candidates can refer to the NBEMS official website.