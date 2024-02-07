GATE 2024 begins today, check important guidelines here

Advertisement

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, has kickstarted the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 today, marking the beginning of a crucial examination for engineering aspirants. The examination is set to be conducted across more than 200 cities and towns in India on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024.

Exam Timing and Pattern The GATE 2024 examination is scheduled to be held in two shifts over the course of four days. The forenoon session will take place from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, and the afternoon session will run from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The duration of the examination will be consistent at 3 hours on all days. Aspiring candidates are advised to check the official website for specific details regarding the examination timings and paper pattern.

Paper Pattern Details The GATE 2024 test papers will be conducted in English and will be administered as a Computer Based Test (CBT). With a total of 30 subjects, each question will carry either 1 mark or 2 marks. Negative marking will be applicable for wrong answers to Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). For a 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 mark will be deducted for an incorrect response, while for a 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 mark will be deducted. However, there is no negative marking for incorrect answers to Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) or Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. Additionally, there will be no partial marking for MSQ.

Key Dates for Results and Challenges Aspirants can expect the answer key to be available on February 21, 2024, with the candidate's response released on February 16, 2024. The submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys can be made between February 22 and February 25, 2024. The much-anticipated results will be announced on March 16, 2024, and the scorecards will be accessible from March 23, 2024.

Engineering enthusiasts are encouraged to stay updated with the official GATE 2024 website for any additional information and announcements. The GATE examination serves as a crucial gateway for candidates seeking admissions to postgraduate programs in various engineering disciplines across the country.