English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 09:37 IST

GATE 2024 begins today, check important guidelines here

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, has kickstarted the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 today.

Nandini Verma
Students entering the exam centre
Students entering the exam centre | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, has kickstarted the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 today, marking the beginning of a crucial examination for engineering aspirants. The examination is set to be conducted across more than 200 cities and towns in India on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024.

Exam Timing and Pattern The GATE 2024 examination is scheduled to be held in two shifts over the course of four days. The forenoon session will take place from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, and the afternoon session will run from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The duration of the examination will be consistent at 3 hours on all days. Aspiring candidates are advised to check the official website for specific details regarding the examination timings and paper pattern.

Advertisement

Paper Pattern Details The GATE 2024 test papers will be conducted in English and will be administered as a Computer Based Test (CBT). With a total of 30 subjects, each question will carry either 1 mark or 2 marks. Negative marking will be applicable for wrong answers to Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). For a 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 mark will be deducted for an incorrect response, while for a 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 mark will be deducted. However, there is no negative marking for incorrect answers to Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) or Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. Additionally, there will be no partial marking for MSQ.

Key Dates for Results and Challenges Aspirants can expect the answer key to be available on February 21, 2024, with the candidate's response released on February 16, 2024. The submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys can be made between February 22 and February 25, 2024. The much-anticipated results will be announced on March 16, 2024, and the scorecards will be accessible from March 23, 2024.

Advertisement

Engineering enthusiasts are encouraged to stay updated with the official GATE 2024 website for any additional information and announcements. The GATE examination serves as a crucial gateway for candidates seeking admissions to postgraduate programs in various engineering disciplines across the country.   

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 09:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

9 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

15 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

15 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

15 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

15 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

18 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

18 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

18 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ricky Ponting gives the nod to Washington Freedom's coaching offer

    Sports an hour ago

  2. Esha Deol-Bharat's Relationship Timeline In Photos

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  3. Movies To Celebrate Singlehood This V-Day

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  4. Bollywood Celebs Hop On 'Me At 21' Trend

    Galleries5 hours ago

  5. Amy Jackson Celebrated 32nd B'Day With Ed Westwick, Son Andreas

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement