Updated February 10th, 2024 at 10:26 IST

GATE 2024: Exam centres changed for Haldwani candidates, revised admit card issued; Check here

GATE 2024 candidates originally assigned to the GATE 2024 exam center in Haldwani will now be reassigned to new centers in Bareilly. Revised admit card issued.

Nandini Verma
GATE 2024 revise admit card issued for Haldwani candidates
GATE 2024 revise admit card issued for Haldwani candidates | Image:PTI/File
  • 2 min read
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc Bangalore) has released the revised admit cards for GATE 2024 candidates whose exam centers were originally in Haldwani. Those scheduled to take the Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE 2024) on February 10 can now access their admit cards on the official website, goaps.iisc.ac.in. The Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru (IISc) has communicated to candidates originally assigned to the GATE 2024 exam center in Haldwani that they will now be reassigned to new centers in Bareilly. This decision has been prompted by the imposition of a curfew in the Uttarakhand town, following violent incidents related to the demolition of a madrassa, which tragically resulted in the loss of two lives.

To obtain the GATE 2024 admit card, candidates need to use their enrollment ID and password. The admit card will include the candidate's details and the new exam center address in Bareilly. This change in exam centers comes after the imposition of a curfew in Haldwani due to incidents of violence related to the demolition of a madrassa. In response to the current situation in Haldwani, IISc Bangalore has reassigned GATE 2024 candidates originally scheduled for the Haldwani exam center to new centers in Bareilly. These changes apply to candidates in sessions S5 and S6 on February 10, 2024.

Here are the updated test centers:

- Centre Code: 8406; iON Digital Zone iDZ Teenpani, Haldwani, Uttarakhand
- Centre Code: 8407; iON Digital Zone iDZ CHARAYAL, Haldwani, Uttarakhand
- Centre Code: 8408; Swami Vivekanand College of Management and Technology, Haldwani, Uttarakhand

How to download the GATE Admit Card 2024

For candidates seeking to download their GATE 2024 admit cards, the following steps can be followed:

1. Visit the official website, goaps.iisc.ac.in.
2. Click on the "GATE 2024 admit card" link on the homepage.
3. Enter the login credentials, including enrollment ID and password.
4. The GATE admit card will be displayed on the screen.
5. Download the admit card of GATE 2024 and take a printout for future reference.

Published February 10th, 2024 at 10:26 IST

