Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 14:23 IST

IISc Bangalore Offers Another Chance for GATE 2024 Application Corrections

Candidates who were provisionally allowed to appear for GATE 2024 will have another opportunity to rectify any defects in their application forms.

Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has announced that candidates who were provisionally allowed to appear for GATE 2024 will have another opportunity to rectify any defects in their application forms. The facility for defect rectifications will be available on the official website, goaps.iisc.ac.in.

In an official announcement shared on 'X' (formerly Twitter), the institute stated, "GOAPS portal (https://goaps.iisc.ac.in) is accepting defect rectifications from candidates who were allowed to appear for GATE 2024 provisionally. This is the last opportunity for such candidates to rectify defects & obtain their Score Card subject to qualification in GATE 2024."

The results for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 are scheduled to be released on March 16, with the scorecards becoming available on March 23. Candidates will need to log in using their credentials such as registration number and date of birth to check their scorecards.

The response sheets were released on February 15, followed by the provisional answer key on February 19. Candidates were given the opportunity to submit their feedback between February 22 and 25. After reviewing the objections raised by candidates, the authorities will release the final answer key, and the results are expected to be announced on March 16, 2024. The GATE 2024 examination took place on February 3, 4, 10, and 11.

In addition to facilitating the examination process, the exam conducting body has also released two videos on mental health for aspirants. Chandra Sekhar Seelamantula from the GATE 2024 organizing team emphasized the importance of promoting a healthy competition environment, stating, "We place overall individual wellness, both physical and mental, above success in an examination. Hence, we got those wellness videos filmed and posted them on our social media."

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 14:23 IST

