Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 13:49 IST

IIT JAM 2024 answer key challenge window opens today, raise objections before Feb 28

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras) has activated the JAM 2024 answer key challenge window on its official website, jam.iitm.ac.in.

Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras) has activated the JAM 2024 answer key challenge window on its official website, jam.iitm.ac.in. The institute has already posted the JAM 2024 response sheets of candidates who took the exam for admission to MSc, MSc Tech, MS Research, MSc-MTech dual degree, Joint MSc - PhD, MSc - PhD Dual Degree at IIT-M. Candidates can raise objections by logging in to the JOAPS portal.

The JAM 2024 was held on February 11. The question paper comprised three sections containing multiple-choice questions (MCQs), multiple-selection questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT). Each paper had a total of 60 questions, carrying 100 marks in total.

Advertisement

The IIT JAM exam covered seven subjects – biotechnology, economics, physics, chemistry, mathematics, mathematical statistics, and geology. There is no limit on the number of attempts for the IIT JAM entrance exam 2024. Candidates can apply for the IIT JAM exam 2024 as many times as they want, as long as they fulfill all other JAM eligibility criteria.

The JAM results are set to be declared on March 22. JAM 2024 aimed to fill approximately 3,000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2024-25. No additional evaluation processes, such as a suitability test or interview, are required for admission to the programs in admitting institutes under JAM 2024.

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 12:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

13 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

13 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

16 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

21 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

21 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

2 days ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

2 days ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

2 days ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

2 days ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

2 days ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

2 days ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

2 days ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. INLD Chief Nafe Singh Rathee's Alleged Killers Caught On CCTV

    Videos10 minutes ago

  2. India beat England: Team India clinch 5-match series after beating ENG

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  3. Centre mandates minimum age criteria for class 1 admission to 6+years

    Education12 minutes ago

  4. CUET UG 2024 registration to begin today evening

    Education12 minutes ago

  5. Centre’s Infra Push: 2,000 Rail Projects Worth Rs 41,000cr Inaugurated

    India News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo