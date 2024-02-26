IIT JAM 2024 answer key challenge window opens today, raise objections before Feb 28

Advertisement

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras) has activated the JAM 2024 answer key challenge window on its official website, jam.iitm.ac.in. The institute has already posted the JAM 2024 response sheets of candidates who took the exam for admission to MSc, MSc Tech, MS Research, MSc-MTech dual degree, Joint MSc - PhD, MSc - PhD Dual Degree at IIT-M. Candidates can raise objections by logging in to the JOAPS portal.

The JAM 2024 was held on February 11. The question paper comprised three sections containing multiple-choice questions (MCQs), multiple-selection questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT). Each paper had a total of 60 questions, carrying 100 marks in total.

The IIT JAM exam covered seven subjects – biotechnology, economics, physics, chemistry, mathematics, mathematical statistics, and geology. There is no limit on the number of attempts for the IIT JAM entrance exam 2024. Candidates can apply for the IIT JAM exam 2024 as many times as they want, as long as they fulfill all other JAM eligibility criteria.

The JAM results are set to be declared on March 22. JAM 2024 aimed to fill approximately 3,000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2024-25. No additional evaluation processes, such as a suitability test or interview, are required for admission to the programs in admitting institutes under JAM 2024.