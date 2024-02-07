Advertisement

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for Paper 2 commenced today, marking the beginning of a crucial phase for aspiring architects and designers across the country. The examination, which is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), is a key gateway for admission to various undergraduate architecture and planning programs.

JEE Main Paper 2 today

The JEE Main Paper 2 is designed to assess students' aptitude for architecture and planning. It consists of three sections: Mathematics, Aptitude Test, and Drawing Test. The Mathematics and Aptitude sections are conducted in a computer-based format, while the Drawing Test is held in a pen-and-paper mode.

For the lakhs of students appearing for the paper 2 examination, it represents the culmination of months of dedicated preparation and hard work. The results of the JEE Main Paper 2 will play a pivotal role in determining the future academic and professional paths of the candidates.

As the examination progresses, candidates are urged to maintain calm and focus, and to adhere to all the prescribed guidelines. The NTA has assured that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth and fair conduct of the examination.

JEE main 2024: Important Instructions

The JEE Main Paper 2 is a significant milestone for aspiring architects and planners, and the entire academic community wishes the candidates the very best for their endeavors.

On the day of the JEE Main exam, it is important for candidates to be mindful of the items they are allowed to bring to the exam hall. As per the exam day guidelines, candidates are required to carry the following items:

JEE Main admit card 2024 along with self-declaration

A simple transparent ballpoint pen

Additional photographs to be pasted on the attendance sheet

Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

Personal transparent water bottle

Valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar card, PAN card, or driving license)

PwD Certificate (if applicable)

It is essential to note that candidates are not allowed to carry any stationery, textbooks, notebooks, bags, or electronic devices into the exam hall. Additionally, packed food items like chocolates, candy, or sandwiches are also prohibited. However, diabetic students are permitted to carry eatables like sugar tablets and fruits, along with a transparent water bottle.

Candidates are advised to adhere to these guidelines and ensure that they have all the necessary items before leaving for the examination center. It is also important to reach the venue well within the reporting time and to comply with the specified COVID-19 protocols for a smooth and hassle-free experience on the exam day.