The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the exam schedule for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024 Session 1. The examination is set to take place at various centers across the country, including cities outside India. Aspiring candidates need to mark their calendars for the following key dates:

B.Arch. & B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B): 24th January 2024 (2nd Shift)

24th January 2024 (2nd Shift) B.E./B.Tech. (Paper 1): 27, 29, 30, 31st January, and 1st February 2024

To facilitate the candidates, the NTA has already released the Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City for the (B.Arch and B.Plan) exam scheduled on 24th January 2024. Candidates can download this information from the official website at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/.

JEE Mains B.Tech paper 1 city intimation slip date

The Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City for the exams on 27, 29, 30, 31st January, and 1st February 2024 will be released subsequently. Candidates can expect JEE Mains B.Tech exam city intimation slip on January 15. It's important to note that this information is NOT the Admit Card for the examination but an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted.

JEE Mains Admit Card 2024

The NTA has clarified that the Admit Card for the examination will be issued separately. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for the release of the Admit Card. The Admit Card is a crucial document and will contain details such as the candidate's roll number, exam center details, and other important instructions. NTA had earlier informed that JEE Main admit card will be issued 48 hours before the exam.

Important Links:

Important Advisory: Candidates are strongly advised to regularly check the NTA website at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/ for any further updates and information. In case of queries or clarifications, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000/011-6922770 or write to NTA at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

As the examination dates approach, candidates are encouraged to stay updated with the latest information to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience during the JEE Main 2024 Session 1. Good luck to all the aspirants!

Check official notice here.