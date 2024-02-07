Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the City Intimation Slip for JEE Main 2024 B. Tech paper for Session 1, providing vital information for candidates appearing in the upcoming Joint Entrance Examination (Main). The examination is scheduled to take place at various centers across India and in 22 cities outside the country.

As per the official notice issued by the NTA, the advance intimation for the allotment of examination cities for the exam scheduled on January 24, 2024, was released earlier, on January 12, 2024. Now, the advance intimation for the examination cities on January 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, 2024, specifically for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), is available on the official website: https://jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Direct link to check.

Candidates are instructed to check and download their Examination City Intimation Slip for JEE Main 2024 Session 1 using their Application Number and Date of Birth from the official website. This information is crucial as it indicates the city where the examination center will be located. The release date for the City Intimation Slip was January 17, 2024.

It is important to note that the City Intimation Slip is not the Admit Card for JEE Main 2024 Session 1; it serves as advance information to facilitate candidates in planning for their examination center. The official Admit Card for the examination will be issued at a later date.

In case any candidate encounters difficulties in downloading or checking the Examination City Intimation Slip, they are encouraged to contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or send an email to jeemain@nta.ac.in for assistance.

Candidates are advised to stay updated by regularly visiting the official websites of NTA www.nta.ac.in and https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/ for the latest updates and announcements related to JEE Main 2024. As the examination date approaches, staying informed will be crucial for a smooth and organized testing experience.