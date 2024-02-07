English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 10:14 IST

JEE Main 2024 Paper 1 City Intimation Slip Released, Important Details for Aspirants

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the City Intimation Slip for JEE Main 2024 paper 1 providing vital information for candidates

Nandini Verma
JEE main city intimation slip out
Laptop | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the City Intimation Slip for JEE Main 2024 B. Tech paper for Session 1, providing vital information for candidates appearing in the upcoming Joint Entrance Examination (Main). The examination is scheduled to take place at various centers across India and in 22 cities outside the country.

As per the official notice issued by the NTA, the advance intimation for the allotment of examination cities for the exam scheduled on January 24, 2024, was released earlier, on January 12, 2024. Now, the advance intimation for the examination cities on January 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, 2024, specifically for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), is available on the official website: https://jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Advertisement

Direct link to check. 

Candidates are instructed to check and download their Examination City Intimation Slip for JEE Main 2024 Session 1 using their Application Number and Date of Birth from the official website. This information is crucial as it indicates the city where the examination center will be located. The release date for the City Intimation Slip was January 17, 2024.

Advertisement

It is important to note that the City Intimation Slip is not the Admit Card for JEE Main 2024 Session 1; it serves as advance information to facilitate candidates in planning for their examination center. The official Admit Card for the examination will be issued at a later date.

In case any candidate encounters difficulties in downloading or checking the Examination City Intimation Slip, they are encouraged to contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or send an email to jeemain@nta.ac.in for assistance.

Advertisement

Candidates are advised to stay updated by regularly visiting the official websites of NTA www.nta.ac.in and https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/ for the latest updates and announcements related to JEE Main 2024. As the examination date approaches, staying informed will be crucial for a smooth and organized testing experience.

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 09:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Practicing Doctor With A Degree In Political Science Goes Viral

    India News29 minutes ago

  2. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment31 minutes ago

  3. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India News36 minutes ago

  4. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News38 minutes ago

  5. Krushna Abhishek Confirms Arti Singh's Marriage, Will Govinda Attend?

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement