Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 12:37 IST

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Records 95.8% Attendance for Paper 1, Surges to Over 12.3 Lakh Applicants

According to NTA, the January session of JEE Mains 2024 witnessed an impressive attendance percentage of 95.8% for Paper 1, and 75% for paper 2 exam.

Nandini Verma
JEE Mains session 1 records 95.8% attendance
JEE Mains session 1 records 95.8% attendance | Image:PTI/File
The National Testing Agency (NTA) successfully conducted the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 Session 1 in January, spanning 544 centers across 291 cities, including 21 cities outside India. The examination, which unfolded on 24th January (2nd Shift) for B.Arch. & B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B) and continued on 27, 29, 30, 31st January, and 1st February 2024 for B.E./B.Tech.(Paper 1), marked one of the highest percentages of attendance in recent years.

According to NTA, the January session of JEE Mains 2024 witnessed an impressive attendance percentage of 95.8% for Paper 1, showcasing the commitment and enthusiasm of aspirants. For Paper 2 of JEE Mains Session 1, the attendance was recorded at 75%, further emphasizing the widespread participation in the examination.

Compared to the previous year, the total number of registered candidates surged to approximately 12,31,874, reflecting the growing interest and aspirations of students. Notably, there was a substantial increase in the number of cities and examination centers for JEE Main this year, providing more accessibility to candidates across the country.

"The attendance across the Country was 95.8% for Paper 1 (B.E. / B.Tech.). This is one of the highest percentages of attendance for JEE (Main) since NTA has started the conduct of JEE (Main) examination," stated the official notice, highlighting the significance of the remarkable turnout.

In a notable shift, the number of applicants for Paper 1 saw a significant rise, reaching a total of 11 lakhs for the first time. This marks a substantial increase compared to 8.23 lakhs in 2023 and 7.69 lakhs in 2022. The attendance rate for the year 2022 was 88.2%, and the current year's record attendance has surpassed this benchmark, underlining the continued popularity and importance of the JEE Main examination among aspiring engineering students.

 

 

 


 

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 12:37 IST

