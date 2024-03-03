Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 06:04 IST
JEE Main 2024 Session 2 registration deadline extended till March 4; Revised schedule here
National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to extend the registration deadline for JEE Mains Session 2 exam 2024 till March 4.
- Education
- 2 min read
In response to numerous requests from candidates facing challenges in completing their registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024 Session 2, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to extend the registration deadline. The new deadline for receiving online application forms is March 4, 2024, up to 10:50 P.M. This extension aims to accommodate students who encountered difficulties in the registration process due to various unavoidable reasons.
The timeline for the registration process for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2 has been updated as follows:
- Last Date for receiving online Application Forms: March 4, 2024 (Up to 10:50 P.M.)
- Last Date for receiving fees online: March 4, 2024 (Up to 11:50 P.M.)
- Duration for Correction in Particulars: March 6 to March 7, 2024 (up to 11:50 P.M.)
Candidates are advised to make necessary corrections in their particulars, if required, within this correction window. It's crucial to note that this opportunity is a one-time provision, and no further chance will be given for applying or correcting for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2 after this.
This extension is open to candidates who applied for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 but couldn't register for Session 2 earlier, as well as for fresh candidates interested in applying for Session 2.
For correction in particulars, registered candidates should visit the official website (https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/) and verify their details. Corrections should be made latest by March 7, 2024 (up to 11:50 P.M.). After this deadline, no further corrections will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. Any additional fees required should be paid online through Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI, as applicable.
Candidates encountering any difficulties during the application process can contact 011-40759000 or write an email to jeemain@nta.ac.in for assistance. It is advised to regularly visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/) for the latest updates regarding JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2.
Click here for official notice.
