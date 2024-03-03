English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 06:04 IST

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 registration deadline extended till March 4; Revised schedule here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to extend the registration deadline for JEE Mains Session 2 exam 2024 till March 4.

Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In response to numerous requests from candidates facing challenges in completing their registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024 Session 2, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to extend the registration deadline. The new deadline for receiving online application forms is March 4, 2024, up to 10:50 P.M. This extension aims to accommodate students who encountered difficulties in the registration process due to various unavoidable reasons.

JEE Mains Session 2 Registration Deadline Extended

The timeline for the registration process for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2 has been updated as follows:

  • Last Date for receiving online Application Forms: March 4, 2024 (Up to 10:50 P.M.)
  • Last Date for receiving fees online: March 4, 2024 (Up to 11:50 P.M.)
  • Duration for Correction in Particulars: March 6 to March 7, 2024 (up to 11:50 P.M.)

Candidates are advised to make necessary corrections in their particulars, if required, within this correction window. It's crucial to note that this opportunity is a one-time provision, and no further chance will be given for applying or correcting for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2 after this.

This extension is open to candidates who applied for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 but couldn't register for Session 2 earlier, as well as for fresh candidates interested in applying for Session 2.

Advertisement

For correction in particulars, registered candidates should visit the official website (https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/) and verify their details. Corrections should be made latest by March 7, 2024 (up to 11:50 P.M.). After this deadline, no further corrections will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. Any additional fees required should be paid online through Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI, as applicable.

Candidates encountering any difficulties during the application process can contact 011-40759000 or write an email to jeemain@nta.ac.in for assistance. It is advised to regularly visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/) for the latest updates regarding JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2.

Advertisement

Click here for official notice.

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 06:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

14 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

14 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

14 hours ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

14 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

14 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

14 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

14 hours ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

14 hours ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

14 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

14 hours ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

a day ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 days ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

2 days ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Viral Video Shows Woman Cop Nabs 2 Men Brandishing Pistol in Delhi

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Zuckerberg Ditches Iconic Grey T-shirt, Sports Rahul Mishra Ensemble

    Lifestyle5 hours ago

  3. How to Spend Spring 2024 in Delhi?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Fun-tastic Look To Try Out This Holi

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  5. Famous Delhi sweets To Try Out This Weekend

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo