Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 16:06 IST

JEE Main 2024 tomorrow: NTA asks candidates to bring THESE items, issues advisory; Notice Inside

JEE Main 2024: National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a detailed advisory to ensure a smooth and organized examination process.

Nandini Verma
NTA issues advisory for JEE Mains 2024
NTA issues advisory for JEE Mains 2024 | Image:Unsplash
JEE Mains 2024: The eagerly awaited Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 Session 1 is set to commence on January 24 with paper 2 B.Arch, B.Planning papers, marking a crucial moment for aspiring engineers. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a detailed advisory to ensure a smooth and organized examination process.

NTA issues advisory for JEE Main candidates

Candidates are reminded to have downloaded their JEE Main Admit Cards and meticulously reviewed the crucial details such as Reporting Time, Gate Closing Time, Date of Examination, Shift and Timings of the Test, and Venue of the Test Center. These vital pieces of information are essential for a hassle-free experience on the examination day.

A special emphasis has been placed on candidates who did not register through Digi Locker/ABC ID or chose authentication through non-Aadhaar options. Such candidates are advised to report early on the day of the examination, at least one hour earlier, to facilitate the recording of their biometrics at the Exam Centre.

List of items to bring to the JEE Main 2024 exam hall

For a seamless examination day, candidates are instructed to carry specific items, including the Admit Card downloaded from the NTA website (preferably a clear color printout on A4 size paper), one passport-size photograph (matching the one uploaded with the Online Application Form), and a valid Photo ID Proof in ORIGINAL. The accepted Photo ID Proofs include PAN card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, Aadhaar Card (with photograph), E-Aadhaar, Ration Card, or 12th Class Admit Card.

Candidates appearing for the Drawing Test—Part III of B.Arch.—must bring their Geometry Box Set, Pencils, Erasers, and Colour Pencils or Crayons. Notably, the use of watercolors on the Drawing Sheet is strictly prohibited.

  • Admit Card downloaded from the NTA Website (a clear, preferably colour printout on A4 size paper).
  • One Passport size photograph (same as uploaded with the Online Application Form) is to be pasted on the Attendance Sheet at the Centre.
  • A valid Photo ID Proof in ORIGINAL (PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/E- Aadhaar/Ration Card/12th Class Admit Card.
  • Geometry Box Set, Pencils, Erasers, and Colour Pencils or Crayons (only for candidates appearing for B.Arch drawing test).

The advisory also emphasizes the importance of ensuring that the Question Paper displayed on the computer screen matches the subject/medium indicated in the Admit Card. Any discrepancies should be promptly brought to the attention of the invigilator.

Items banned inside JEE Main exam hall

Candidates are prohibited from carrying items such as Instrument/Geometry/Pencil box, Handbag, Purse, Paper/Stationery/Textual material, Eatables and Water (loose or packed), Mobile Phone/Ear Phone/Microphone/Pager, Calculator, DocuPen, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Camera, Tape Recorder, or any metallic item or electronic gadgets/devices.

In the event of a bio-break/toilet visit, candidates should undergo mandatory frisking and biometrics again. Diabetic students are allowed to carry eatables like sugar tablets/fruits and transparent water bottles to the Examination Hall/Room.

For Diabetic Students

Diabetic students will be allowed to carry eatables like sugar tablets/fruits (like bananas/apples/oranges) and transparent water bottles to the Examination Hall/Room. However, they will not be allowed to carry packed foods like chocolates/candy/sandwiches, etc.

For further clarification and assistance related to JEE (Main) – 2023, candidates can contact 011-40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in. The advisory aims to ensure that candidates are well-prepared and aware of the guidelines to facilitate a successful and stress-free examination experience.

Click here to read the official notice and advisory. 

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 16:06 IST

