JEE Main Admit Card 2023 For Session 2 Likely To Be Released Today; Check Details Here

JEE Main admit card 2023 for April session exam is expected to be released today, April 3. JEE Main session 2 will begin on April 6. Check full details here.

Nandini Verma
JEE Main admit card 2023: JEE Main admit card for the session 2 exams is expected to be released today, April 3. The enrolled candidates will be able to download their JEE Main admit card 2023 by visiting the "Candidates Activity section" on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students will have to key in their application number and date of birth to download the JEE Main hall ticket.

As per the schedule, the second session of JEE Main 2023 will begin on  April 6. However, till now NTA has not published a detailed schedule of the exam, but it is expected to be released sometime soon. Candidates who have registered for BTech/BE (paper 1) and BArch/planning (paper 2) exams for the April session will be able to download their admit cards online. NTA has already released the JEE Main city intimation slip for the exam on April 1. 

JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card: Here's how to download JEE Main Hall Tickets

  • Step 1: To download the JEE Main 2023 session 2 admit cards, candidates need to visit the official website of JEE Main - jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the home page, click on the JEE Main session 2 admit card link flashing under candidate activity.
  • Step 3: Candidates are then required to key in their application number and date of birth.
  • Step 4: Then click on the "Submit" button
  • Step 5: The JEE Main 2023 session 2 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. 
  • Download and take its printout.
