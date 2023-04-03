JEE Main Admit Card 2023 For Session 2 Likely To Be Released Today; Check Details Here

JEE Main admit card 2023: JEE Main admit card for the session 2 exams is expected to be released today, April 3. The enrolled candidates will be able to download their JEE Main admit card 2023 by visiting the "Candidates Activity section" on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students will have to key in their application number and date of birth to download the JEE Main hall ticket.

As per the schedule, the second session of JEE Main 2023 will begin on April 6. However, till now NTA has not published a detailed schedule of the exam, but it is expected to be released sometime soon. Candidates who have registered for BTech/BE (paper 1) and BArch/planning (paper 2) exams for the April session will be able to download their admit cards online. NTA has already released the JEE Main city intimation slip for the exam on April 1.

JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card: Here's how to download JEE Main Hall Tickets