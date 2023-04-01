JEE Main Session 2 Exam City Intimation Slip Released, Here's How To Download

JEE Mains session 2 exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) session 2. The link to download JEE Mains city intimation slip has been activated on the official website of JEE- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The April session of JEE Mains will be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12 across the country at various exam centres, Candidates who have registered for the JEE Main session 2 can download their city intimation slip online.

Candidates must note that the slip is not the admit card. NTA will release the JEE Main session 2 admit card soon. It is expected to be declared on April 2 or 3. The city intimation slip has details of the city where your exam centre would be. Candidates can download it using the steps given below

How to download JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exam city intimation slip