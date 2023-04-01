Last Updated:

JEE Main Session 2 Exam City Intimation Slip Released, Here's How To Download

JEE Main session 2 exam 2023 will begin on April 6. NT has released the JEE Mains exam city intimation slip for the candidates. Here's how to download it.

Entrance Exams
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
jee main

Image: Unsplash


JEE Mains session 2 exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) session 2. The link to download JEE Mains city intimation slip has been activated on the official website of JEE- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The April session of JEE Mains will be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12 across the country at various exam centres, Candidates who have registered for the JEE Main session 2 can download their city intimation slip online.

Click here to know how to score better in JEE Mains session 2 exam

Candidates must note that the slip is not the admit card. NTA will release the JEE Main session 2 admit card soon. It is expected to be declared on April 2 or 3. The city intimation slip has details of the city where your exam centre would be. Candidates can download it using the steps given below 

How to download JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exam city intimation slip

  • Visit the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the link that reads 'JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2 city intimation link'
  • A login page will open
  • Key in your login details and click on submit button.
  • Your exam city slip will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout.
  • Direct link to download JEE Mains exam city intimation slip.
COMMENT