JEE Main Admit Card, City Intimation Slip Release Dates: NTA Shares An Important Notice

JEE Main admit card: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important notice regarding JEE Mains admit card and exam city intimation slip release. The Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main) session 2 will begin on April 6. Candidates are eagerly waiting for their city intimation slip and admit card. However, the official date of the release has not been announced yet.

JEE Main admit card release date

In the latest notice issued by NTA, it said that videos are being circulated on social media platforms which claim to possess “insider” information on the date of release of the City Intimation Slip and Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2. Rejecting their claims, NTA has advised the candidates and parents not to fall prey to such misleading videos. Moreover, the agency has stated the JEE Main admit card and city intimation slip release date and notice will be uploaded only on the official website of NTA- nta.ac.in and JEE Main- jeemain.nta.nic.in. For more information regarding the same, candidates can contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

JEE Main session 2 exam 2023: NTA shares an important notice

"It has been brought to our notice that videos are being circulated on the social media platforms which claim to possess “insider” information on date of release of City Intimation Slip and Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2. NTA rejects these claims as fake and misleading. Students and their parents are urged not to fall prey to such videos and YouTube channels hosting these videos. It is reiterated that the only source of authentic information on the JEE (Main) Examination are the official NTA websites for JEE (Main) i.e. https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ and https://nta.ac.in/. Dates of release of City Intimation Slip and Admit Card are announced through Public Notice on the above website only. For more clarification regarding the Examination City Intimation Slip or Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2, the candidate can contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in," the official notice reads.