JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2023 Likely To Be Released On April 2; Check Details Here

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 admit cards: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main admit card for the session 2 exam tomorrow, April 2. The registered candidates will be able to download their JEE Main Hall Ticket by visiting the "Candidates Activity section" on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students will have to enter their application number and date of birth to download the JEE Main Admit Card.

As per the schedule, the second session of JEE Main 2023 will commence on April 6. However, till now NTA has not released a detailed schedule, but it is expected to be released in some time. Candidates who have registered for BTech/BE (paper 1) and BArch/planning (paper 2) candidates will be able to download their admit cards online. NTA has already released the JEE Main city intimation slip for the exam.

JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card: Here's how to download JEE Main Hall Tickets