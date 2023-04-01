Last Updated:

JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2023 Likely To Be Released On April 2; Check Details Here

JEE Main session 2 admit card 2023 is expected to be released on April 2. NTA will conduct the JEE Main session 2 exam from April 6 onwards. See how to download

| Written By
Nandini Verma
JEE Main 2023 Session 2 admit cards: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main admit card for the session 2 exam tomorrow, April 2. The registered candidates will be able to download their JEE Main Hall Ticket by visiting the "Candidates Activity section" on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students will have to enter their application number and date of birth to download the JEE Main Admit Card.

As per the schedule, the second session of JEE Main 2023 will commence on  April 6. However, till now NTA has not released a detailed schedule, but it is expected to be released in some time. Candidates who have registered for BTech/BE (paper 1) and BArch/planning (paper 2) candidates will be able to download their admit cards online. NTA has already released the JEE Main city intimation slip for the exam.

JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card: Here's how to download JEE Main Hall Tickets

  • Step 1: To download the JEE Main 2023 session 2 hall tickets candidates need to visit the official website of JEE Main - jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the home page, click on the session 2 admit card link flashing under candidate activity.
  • Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their application number and date of birth.
  • Step 4: Then click on the "Submit" button
  • Step 5: The JEE Main 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. 
  • Download and take its printout.

 

