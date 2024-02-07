Advertisement

NTA has increased the difficulty level of the JEE Main January 29, 2024 (Morning Shift) paper in comparison to the one conducted on 27th January 2024 (Morning Shift). In this paper, Chemistry was somewhat of the easy to moderate level whereas Physics and Mathematics had tricky and lengthy questions and can be considered to be moderate to difficult by many students. A detailed subject-wise analysis is given below.

JEE Main 2024 paper analysis of January 29 Shift 1 exam

Chemistry

Most of the questions were theoretical with the maximum number of questions asked from Organic and Inorganic Chemistry. Questions from prominent chapters like Hydrocarbons, Structure of Atom, Equilibrium, and Biomolecules were asked. Overall coverage of the chapters was uniform. Almost all the questions are more or less related to or asked from NCERT only.

Physics

According to the feedback received from a good number of students, the Physics part was of a moderate to difficult level. Questions from Thermodynamics, Semiconductors, Current Electricity, Modern Physics and Magnetism were duly represented in the paper. Most of the questions were asked from the 12th class syllabus. Solving a good number of mock tests would prove to be an effective strategy. In comparison to last year's Physics papers, Physics questions were of a good standard in this shift.

Mathematics

Mathematics paper was moderate to difficult based on students’ feedback. Questions from Calculus were dominant followed by Vectors & 3D, Matrices and Determinants. Questions were also asked from Probability and Binomial Theorem in the paper. Almost all the topics were covered. The quality of the questions was good, and the paper was a bit lengthy because of the Math’s part. In comparison to the 11th and 12th class portions, most of the questions were asked from the 12th syllabus only.

Overall, average students found Mathematics and Physics difficult, and the overall difficulty level of the paper can be said to be moderate to difficult. The difficulty level-wise order according to a large section of students is: Mathematics > Physics > Chemistry.

Disclaimer: The paper analysis has been provided by Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash BYJU’S.