JEE Main Session 1 Result 2024 LIVE Updates: NTA to declare B.E, B.Tech Scorecards In a Few Hours

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to release the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 1 today, February 12, 2024. Aspirants can access the JEE Main 2024 scorecard on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in, using their application number and password. The JEE Main 2024 exam, conducted in multiple sessions, will have results announced after each session.

11:51 am:

JEE Main session 1 Result likely after 5 pm today

Candidates are eagerly waiting for their JEE Main results. NTA is expected to declare the JEE Main session 1 result after 5p m today.

9.38 am:

Where to check JEE Mains Result 2024

The website to check the JEE Main Session 1 result and scorecard is jeemain.nta.ac.in. Candidates can visit this official website and follow the instructions to access their results. They will need to enter their application number and password to view and download their complete NTA JEE Main result, which will display their scores. It's important for candidates to print out and save the result page for future reference. The JEE Main 2024 Session 1 result is expected to be released on February 12, 2024, on the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in

9.28 am:

How to check JEE Main Session 1 Result 2024

To check the JEE Main Session 1 result and scorecard, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official JEE Main result website – jeemain.nta.ac.in. Choose the option "View scorecard" or "View JEE Main 2024 result." Enter your application number and password. Your complete NTA JEE Main result will appear on the screen, displaying your scores. Remember to print out and save the JEE result page for future reference

9.22 am:

JEE Main Result: Scorecard Details

The JEE Main 2024 scorecard will encompass essential details such as the candidate's name, application number, roll number, parents' details, subject-wise marks, total NTA JEE score, nationality, and category (reserved or unreserved). The percentile score, reflecting the percentage of candidates scoring equal to or below, will also be included.

9.20 am:

JEE Main Scorecard at jeemain.nta.ac.in

To check their JEE Main 2024 scorecard, candidates should visit jeemain.nta.ac.in, select "View scorecard" or "View JEE Main 2024 result," and provide their application number and password. It is recommended that candidates print and save the JEE result page for future reference.

9.18 am:

JEE Main Exam 2024: 11 lakh candidates appeared

JEE Main is among the most competitive engineering entrance exams in India, with results playing a pivotal role for students aspiring to pursue engineering courses in reputed colleges. The JEE Main 2024 exam took place on January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, with a total of 12,31,874 candidates registered for both papers of JEE Mains, and 11,70,036 candidates appearing for the test.