Updated March 29th, 2024 at 08:58 IST

KCET 2024 Registration Window To Reopen On March 30 On Requests of Students

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced the reopening of the registration window for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2024.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image: Shutterstock
  • 2 min read
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced the reopening of the registration window for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2024. Starting from March 30 at 11 am, candidates who have not yet applied can fill out the KCET application form until April 4 at 4 pm. The fee payment window will also be accessible until April 4, closing at 8 pm.

KEA made this decision in response to numerous requests from students. Despite multiple extensions previously provided for registration, some students still require access to the portal, as stated in an official notice by KEA. Consequently, the registration portal has been reopened to ensure that all interested candidates can apply.

Those who register within this extended period will be allotted Bangalore as their exam center, as informed by the exam authority.

The KCET 2024 registration initially commenced on January 10, with the application window closing on February 20. However, the application portal was temporarily unavailable from January 13 to January 17. Initially, the registration deadline was extended to February 23. Subsequently, KEA reopened the application submission portal from March 12 to 15.

KCET 2024 is slated for April 18 and 19, aiming at facilitating admissions to engineering, medical, dental, architecture, and other health science courses. Notably, the exam date was rescheduled due to a conflict with NDA exams.

Published March 29th, 2024 at 08:58 IST

