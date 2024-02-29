Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 09:32 IST

MAH MBA CET Admit Card 2024 Released: Here's How to Download

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the admit cards for the MAH MBA CET exam. Here's how to download.

Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the admit cards for the MAH MBA CET exam.. Aspiring candidates can now access their MAH MBA MMS CET hall tickets by visiting cetcell.mahacet.org and utilizing their valid MAH CET login credentials, which include a registered email ID and password. The MAH MBA CET 2024 examination is scheduled to take place in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on March 9, 10, and 11, 2024.

Steps to Download MAH MBA CET Hall Ticket 2024

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their MAH MBA CET admit card 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MAH MBA CET, cetcell.mahacet.org, and locate the 'MBA CET Admit Card Live' tab.

Step 2: Enter your MHT CET cell login credentials, including your registered ID and password.

Step 3: Once logged in, the MAH MBA CET hall ticket 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Review the details mentioned on the admit card and ensure their accuracy.

Step 5: Download the MAH MBA CET 2024 admit card and take a printout for future reference.

After downloading the MAH MBA CET 2024 admit card, candidates are advised to carefully verify all the information provided. In case of any discrepancies, candidates should promptly contact the student helpline number provided on the official website to rectify the errors. It's essential to remember that the MAH CET admit card is a mandatory document to be carried to the exam center for verification. Additionally, candidates must also carry a valid photo ID proof along with the admit card.

Published February 29th, 2024 at 09:32 IST

