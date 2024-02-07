Advertisement

The registration process for the Maharashtra 5-year LLB Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) 2024 has been started by the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell. Eligible candidates can complete the MH CET LLB 5-year application form 2024 on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. The deadline for applying for the entrance exam is February 18, and the CET cell tentatively plans to conduct the MAH 5-year LLB CET 2024 on May 3, 2024.

For the open category, EWS category candidates from Maharashtra and outside Maharashtra, all India candidates of all categories, and Jammu-Kashmir migrants, the application fee is Rs 1,000. SC, ST, and backward category applicants, as well as orphans and transgender candidates, are required to pay Rs 800. Payment of the fee can be made online using debit cards, credit cards, internet banking, IMPS, or mobile wallets.

Advertisement

Candidates need to upload certain documents while applying for the exam, including caste certificate, caste validity certificate, non-creamy layer certificate, EWS certificate, and Persons with Disability (Pwd) certificate if applicable. Candidates with valid caste and caste validity certificates from Maharashtra and valid non-creamy layer certificates valid up to March 31, 2025, and belonging to Maharashtra state are instructed to apply under the backward class category during the application process.

How to apply for MAH-CET LLB

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official website of the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell for Maharashtra: cetcell.mahacet.org.

Register: Click on the registration link or the relevant option to start the registration process. You may need to provide basic details such as your name, email address, and mobile number to create an account.

Advertisement

Fill the Application Form: After registration, log in to your account and fill in the MH CET LLB 5-year application form with accurate personal, educational, and contact details.

Upload Documents: Upload the required documents, including a recent passport-sized photograph and a signature, as per the specified guidelines mentioned on the website. Ensure that the documents are in the specified format and size.

Advertisement

Fee Payment: Pay the application fee online using available options like debit card, credit card, internet banking, IMPS, or mobile wallets. Check the official notification or website for the exact fee amount and payment details.

Review and Submit: Double-check all the information entered in the application form. Make corrections if necessary and ensure that all details are accurate. Once satisfied, submit the application form.

Advertisement

Print Application Confirmation: After successful submission, download and print the confirmation of your application. This document may be required for future reference.