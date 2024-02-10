Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has initiated the registration process for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE 2024). Interested candidates can access and complete the NCHM JEE 2024 application form on exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM. The deadline for submitting applications for NCHM JEE 2024 is March 31. As part of this release, the NTA has also disclosed the exam date for NCHM JEE 2024. The examination is scheduled to take place as a computer-based test on May 11.

NCHM JEE Exam Date 2024

Release of online NCHM JEE application form: February 9, 2024

Last date to apply for NCHM JEE 2024: March 31, 2024

Availability of correction window: April 2 to 5, 2024

NCHM JEE 2024 exam date: May 11, 2024

The NCHM JEE application form 2024 is accessible in online mode. Candidates need to follow a step-by-step process, starting with registration, followed by providing detailed information, uploading documents, and concluding with the payment of the application fee.

How to Fill NCHMCT JEE 2024 Application Form

Visit exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM Click on the registration link available on the homepage Fill in the basic details and generate the login credentials Complete the application details Upload the relevant documents and pay the application fees.

Direct link to apply

Candidates aspiring to take the NCHM JEE 2024 exam can download a comprehensive brochure from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM. This brochure contains crucial information such as syllabus, exam pattern, exam centers, and more, providing a comprehensive guide for prospective applicants.