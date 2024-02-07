Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 31st, 2024 at 07:29 IST

NEET PG exam fee for candidates of all categories reduced. Details Inside

Any candidate submitting the application form for the forthcoming examination after January 1, 2024 will have to pay the reduced fee, the official said.

Digital Desk
NEET PG exam fee for candidates of all categories reduced
NEET PG exam fee for candidates of all categories reduced | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: The NEET PG examination fee has been reduced by Rs 750 for all candidates, an official said. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has decided to reduce the exam fees to benefit the lakhs of candidates appearing for the examinations under it, the official said.

Any candidate submitting the application form for the forthcoming examination after January 1, 2024 will have to pay the reduced fee, the official said.

The reduced fee would be less than application fee charged in 2013.

In 2013, application fee for general and OBC category was Rs 3,750, which was raised to Rs 4,250 in 2021 (the current fee). This has been reduced to Rs 3,500 with effect from January 1, 2024.

In 2013, the application fee for SC, ST and PWD candidates was Rs 2,750, which was which was raised to Rs 3,250 in 2021. This has been reduced to Rs 2,500 now.

(This is an agency copy. Except the headline, Republic Digital has not edited the article.)
 

Published January 31st, 2024 at 07:29 IST

