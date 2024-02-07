Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2024 today. Aspirants can download the NIFT city intimation slip 2024 from the official website, nift.ac.in. Access the NIFT exam 2024 city intimation slip by using your login credentials, including the registration number and date of birth.

NIFT exam date 2024

The NIFT 2024 entrance exam is scheduled to take place online on February 5, featuring two sections: the Creative Ability Test (CAT) and the General Ability Test (GAT). The NIFT exam city slip provides information about the city where candidates will be allocated a test center.

NIFT Admit Card 2024 Update

The admit card for the NIFT entrance exam 2024 will be issued in the third week of January on nift.ac.in 2024. Those who have registered for the exam will receive the NIFT 2024 admit card.

How to download NIFT city intimation slip

Here are the steps to download the NIFT 2024 exam city slip:

1. Visit the official website, nift.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, locate and click on the link for NIFT city intimation slip 2024.

3. A login window will appear; enter the required login details, such as NIFT entrance exam registration ID and password.

4. The NIFT city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen.

Here's direct link to download city intimation slip.