Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 16:12 IST

NIFT entrance test 2024 tomorrow, check important instructions, things to carry, exam timings here

National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2024 entrance exam tomorrow, on February 5, 2024.

Nandini Verma
NIFT exam tomorrow
NIFT exam tomorrow | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2024 entrance exam tomorrow, on February 5, 2024. This crucial examination, encompassing the Creative Ability Test (CAT) and General Ability Test (GAT) for various NIFT programs, will be held in two sessions. The CAT is scheduled from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, while the GAT will take place from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The exam will be conducted in 60 cities across India, as per the designated NIFT 2024 exam centres list.

NTA released the NIFT admit card on February 2, allowing registered candidates to download it from the official website - exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT. To access the admit card, candidates need to use their email id and date of birth.

Advertisement

Essential details regarding the NIFT 2024 exam dates and timing:

- NIFT Exam Date 2024 (CAT and GAT): February 5, 2024, Sunday
- Reporting Time to NIFT Exam Centre: 8:00 AM
- Gate Closing Time: 8:30 AM

Advertisement

NIFT Exam Timing for Different Programs:

- B.Des and M.Des (CAT): 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
- GAT: 2:30 PM - 5:30 PM
- B.F.Tech / M.F.Tech / M.F.M (GAT): 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Advertisement

Things to Carry for NIFT 2024 Entrance Test:

Candidates must bring the following items without fail on the exam day:
1. NIFT Admit Card along with the self-declaration form downloaded from the NTA website.
2. Transparent Ballpoint Pen / Pencil / Erasers / Ruler (In a transparent pouch).
3. Passport size photograph (matching the one uploaded on the NIFT application form) for pasting on the attendance sheet.
4. For NIFT CAT exam, candidates need to bring their Coloring and Drawing materials.
5. Any Valid ID proof such as College Identity Card, PAN card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, Aadhaar Card, E-Aadhaar with a photograph, Ration Card with a photograph, Bank Passbook with a photograph.
6. PwBD certificate and UDID issued by the authorized medical officer, if claiming relaxation under the PwBD category.
7. Personal transparent water bottle.
8. Sugar tablets or any fruits in case the candidate is diabetic.

Advertisement

Candidates are advised to thoroughly prepare and adhere to the specified guidelines for a smooth and successful examination experience.

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 16:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement