NIFT entrance test 2024 tomorrow, check important instructions, things to carry, exam timings here

National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2024 entrance exam tomorrow, on February 5, 2024. This crucial examination, encompassing the Creative Ability Test (CAT) and General Ability Test (GAT) for various NIFT programs, will be held in two sessions. The CAT is scheduled from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, while the GAT will take place from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The exam will be conducted in 60 cities across India, as per the designated NIFT 2024 exam centres list.

NTA released the NIFT admit card on February 2, allowing registered candidates to download it from the official website - exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT. To access the admit card, candidates need to use their email id and date of birth.

Essential details regarding the NIFT 2024 exam dates and timing:

- NIFT Exam Date 2024 (CAT and GAT): February 5, 2024, Sunday

- Reporting Time to NIFT Exam Centre: 8:00 AM

- Gate Closing Time: 8:30 AM

NIFT Exam Timing for Different Programs:

- B.Des and M.Des (CAT): 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

- GAT: 2:30 PM - 5:30 PM

- B.F.Tech / M.F.Tech / M.F.M (GAT): 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Things to Carry for NIFT 2024 Entrance Test:

Candidates must bring the following items without fail on the exam day:

1. NIFT Admit Card along with the self-declaration form downloaded from the NTA website.

2. Transparent Ballpoint Pen / Pencil / Erasers / Ruler (In a transparent pouch).

3. Passport size photograph (matching the one uploaded on the NIFT application form) for pasting on the attendance sheet.

4. For NIFT CAT exam, candidates need to bring their Coloring and Drawing materials.

5. Any Valid ID proof such as College Identity Card, PAN card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, Aadhaar Card, E-Aadhaar with a photograph, Ration Card with a photograph, Bank Passbook with a photograph.

6. PwBD certificate and UDID issued by the authorized medical officer, if claiming relaxation under the PwBD category.

7. Personal transparent water bottle.

8. Sugar tablets or any fruits in case the candidate is diabetic.

Candidates are advised to thoroughly prepare and adhere to the specified guidelines for a smooth and successful examination experience.