NTA invites applications for Biotechnology Eligibility Test, GAT-B 2024, full details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a public notice inviting online applications for the Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) - 2024. These examinations serve as a national-level entrance test for admission to postgraduate programs in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating institutions, as well as for the award of the DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for research in frontier areas of Biotechnology.

According to the announcement, the online registration and submission of application forms for GAT-B/BET-2024 will be open from 8th February to 6th March 2024, until 5:00 PM. Candidates are required to submit the examination fee through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking payment modes by 6th March 2024, up to 11:50 PM. It is essential to note that only online applications will be accepted, and candidates can apply for either GAT-B or BET separately, or both examinations.

The GAT-B/BET-2024 examination is scheduled to take place on 20th April 2024, with a duration of 180 minutes (3 hours). The examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, with separate timings for GAT-B and BET sessions. The medium of the question paper will be in English, and the syllabus will be as prescribed in the Information Bulletin available on the NTA websites.

Click here for official notice.

Candidates are advised to refer to the detailed Information Bulletin on the NTA websites for comprehensive information regarding the examinations. For any queries or clarifications, candidates can contact NTA at 011-40759000 or email them at dbt@nta.ac.in. Applicants must adhere to the specified deadlines and guidelines to ensure a smooth application process for GAT-B/BET-2024.