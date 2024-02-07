Advertisement

The Skill Development and Technical Education Department of Odisha initiated the registration process for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2024 on January 25, 2024. Aspiring candidates seeking admission through OJEE can complete the application process on the official website, ojee.nic.in. The registration window will remain open until March 15, 2024, and candidates can make corrections to their applications from March 16 to March 17, 2024. The deadline for online application fee payment is March 17, 2024.

Check the official notice here.

How to Apply for OJEE 2024:

1. Visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

2. Click on the OJEE 2024 exam registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will appear, prompting candidates to register.

4. After registration, log in to the account.

5. Complete the application form and make the necessary fee payment.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Retain a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) – 2024 is scheduled to take place from May 6th to May 10th, 2024. The admit cards for the examination will be accessible starting April 30, 2024.

OJEE will cover admissions to various courses, including B.Pharm, MCA, MSc (Computer Science), MBA, Int. MBA, B. CAT, M.Tech, M.Tech (Part-Time), M.Arch, M.Plan, M.Pharm, and Lateral Entry to B.Tech/B.Pharm courses in Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha. For additional details, candidates are advised to refer to the official website of OJEE.