Updated March 5th, 2024 at 06:43 IST

TS ICET MBA notification 2024 to be released today, registrations to begin on March 7

The Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test Committee (ICET) will release the official notification for TS ICET for MBA today, March 5.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test Committee (ICET) will release the official notification for TS ICET for MBA today, March 5. As per the schedule, the TS ICET MBA registration will begin on March 7 through the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in.

Prospective candidates can submit their TS ICET for MBA application forms without incurring a late fee until April 30. However, a late fee of Rs 250 will apply for submissions made until May 17, with the fee increasing to Rs 500 for applications submitted until May 27. The TS ICET for MBA is scheduled to take place on June 4 and 5.

The decision to commence the registration process was made during a meeting attended by TSCHE chairman R Limbadri, TSICET 2024 chairman Thatikonda Ramesh, Kakatiya University vice-chancellor V Venkata Ramana, TSCHE vice-chairman SK Mahamood, TSCHE secretary Sriram Venkatesh, and TS ICET 2024 convener S Narasimha Chary.

During the meeting, the CET committee extensively deliberated on various aspects, including eligibility criteria, examination pattern, online application procedure, test centers, ranking, and syllabus.

The TS ICET 2024 will be a computer-based test comprising 200 questions to be completed within a duration of 150 minutes. The questions will be categorized into three sections: analytical ability, mathematical ability, and communication ability.

Key highlights of the TS ICET 2024 exam pattern include:

  • Conducted in online mode
  • Total duration of 2.5 hours
  • Total of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs)
  • One mark awarded for each correct answer with no negative marking.

 

 

 

 

Published March 5th, 2024 at 06:43 IST

