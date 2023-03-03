UP BEd JEE 2023: Last Date To Fill B.Ed Exam Form Today, Here's How To Apply

UP BEd JEE 2023: Today is the last day to apply for the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education (UP BEd) Joint Entrance Exam 2023. The application window opened on February 10 and will close on March 3. This year, UP BEd JEE 2023 will be conducted by Bundelkhand University. Aspirants can apply for the exam online on the official website of Bundelkhand University- http://bujhansi.ac.in/.

UP B.Ed JEE will be held on April 24. However, the date is tentative for now. Interested and eligible can read the official notification and information bulletin that has been uploaded on the official website.

How to apply for UP BEd JEE 2023

Visit the official website - bujhansi.ac.in

On the homepage, select the UP B.Ed JEE 2023 tab

The official website for UP BEd JEE 2023 will open

Click on the link that reads 'CLICK HERE FOR NEW USER REGISTRATION'

Read the instructions and tick on 'I Agree' and then click on the 'Proceed' button

The UP BEd JEE 2023 registration form will appear on the screen

Fill up the form with the correct information and proceed

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Submit your form and save its copy.

Direct link to apply for UP BEd JEE 2023

UP BEd JEE 2023 Exam Pattern

The entrance examination comprises two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will have two parts of 50 questions each. Paper 1 will have questions from General Knowledge and Hindi language sections, Paper 2 will comprise General Aptitude Test and Subject Aptitude Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Agriculture).

UP BEd JEE 2023 Important Dates

UP B.Ed. JEE 2023 Registration Starts:10th February 2023

Last Date for Form Submissions without Late Fees: 03rd March 2023

Date for Form Submissions with Late Fees: 04th to 10th March 2023

Admit Card Live Date: 13th April 2023 (Tentative)

Date of UP B.Ed. JEE 2023 Entrance Examination: 24th April 2023 (Tentative)

UP BEd JEE 2023 Application fee