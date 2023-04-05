UP BEd JEE 2023 Registration Window Closing Today, Here's Direct Link To Apply

UP BEd JEE 2023: Today is the last date to apply for the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education (UP BEd) Joint Entrance Exam 2023. The application window opened on February 10 and is closing on April 5. Earlier, the deadline was March 3 which was extended. This year, UP BEd JEE 2023 will be organised by Bundelkhand University. Aspirants can apply for the exam online on the official website of Bundelkhand University- http://bujhansi.ac.in/. UP B.Ed JEE will be conducted on April 24. However, the date is tentative for now. Interested and eligible can read the official notification and information bulletin that has been uploaded on the official website.
How to apply for UP BEd JEE 2023
- Visit the official website - bujhansi.ac.in
- On the homepage, select the UP B.Ed JEE 2023 tab
- The official website for UP BEd JEE 2023 will open
- Click on the link that reads 'CLICK HERE FOR NEW USER REGISTRATION'
- Read the instructions and tick on 'I Agree' and then click on the 'Proceed' button
- The UP BEd JEE 2023 registration form will appear on the screen
- Fill up the form with the correct information and proceed
- Upload the required documents and pay the application fee
- Submit your form and save its copy.
UP BEd JEE 2023 Exam Pattern
The UP B.Ed joint entrance examination comprises two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will have two parts of 50 questions each. Paper 1 will have questions from General Knowledge and Hindi language sections, Paper 2 will comprise General Aptitude Test and Subject Aptitude Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Agriculture).
UP BEd JEE 2023 Important Dates (Revised)
- UP B.Ed. JEE 2023 Registration Starts:10th February 2023
- Last Date for Form Submissions without Late Fees: 03rd March 2023 extended up to April 5
- Date for Form Submissions with Late Fees: 04th to 10th March 2023 extended up to April 10
- Admit Card Release Date: 17th April 2023
- Date of UP B.Ed. JEE 2023 Entrance Examination: 24th April 2023
- UP BEd JEE result 2023- April 30
UP BEd JEE 2023 Application fee
- Application Fee (without Late Fee up to 3rd March 2023)
- General and OBC candidates:₹ 1400.00
- SC and ST of UP only:₹ 700.00
- SC and ST of other States₹ 1400.00
- Application Fee (with Late Fee from 4th March 2023 to 10th March 2023)
- General and OBC candidates:₹ 2000.00
- SC and ST of UP only:₹ 1000.00
- SC and ST of other States₹ 2000.00