WBJEE 2024: Last date to register today for West Bengal JEE, here's how to apply

The extended application window for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2024) is set to close today, February 5. Interested candidates are urged to apply for the exam on the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) at wbjeeb.nic.in. The initial deadline was January 31, but an extension was provided as per the revised schedule.

Revised Schedule and Important Dates:

Following the closure of the application window today, the application form correction window is scheduled to open on February 7 and will conclude on February 9, 2024. Admit cards for the WBJEE 2024 will be made available to candidates on April 18, and the entrance examination itself is slated for April 28.

WBJEE 2024 will be conducted in two shifts. The Mathematics or Paper 1 examination will take place in the first shift from 11 am to 1 pm, while the Physics and Chemistry examination will be held in the second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The announcement of the result date for WBJEE 2024 will be made at a later date by the examination board.

Application Fee Details:

For the WBJEE 2024, the application fee is Rs. 500 for General Male candidates and ₹400 for General Female, as well as all Male candidates of SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B/EWS/TFW categories. Female candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC-A/OBCB/EWS/TFW and Third Gender categories will be required to pay ₹300 as the application fee.

About WBJEE:

WBJEE is a state-level entrance examination that serves as the gateway for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture courses at participating institutions in West Bengal. Notably, for Engineering courses, the WBJEE board also considers JEE Main results during the counseling process. Additionally, admission to architecture courses is based on the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) or Paper 2 of JEE Main (BArch/BPlanning).

As the application window closes today, prospective candidates are advised to complete the application process promptly to ensure their eligibility for the WBJEE 2024.

Note: All details mentioned here are based on the latest available information and are subject to change. Candidates are encouraged to refer to the official website for the most accurate and up-to-date information.