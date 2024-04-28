WBJEE 2024 To Be Conducted Today, Check Important Instructions, Rules Released by WBJEEB Here

Advertisement

As the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2024 gears up to commence today, April 28, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has issued crucial rules and guidelines for candidates to ensure a smooth and fair examination process. Here are the essential instructions provided by the WBJEEB:

WBJEE 2024: Important Instructions For Exam-Day

Arrive Early: Candidates are advised to reach the examination centers at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the test to avoid any last-minute rush.

Know Your Center: Be sure about the exact location of your examination center and plan your commute accordingly to avoid any inconvenience on the day of the examination.

Advertisement

Also Read: WBJEE 2024: 12 Extra Local Trains, More Kolkata Metro Runs Announced for Candidates, Schedule Here

Adhere to Seat Allotment: No candidate will be allowed to sit for the test in any center other than the one allotted to them as mentioned in the admit card.

Advertisement

Documentary Requirements: Carry the necessary documents, including a printed copy of the admit card, a copy of the color photograph uploaded during the online application, and any valid photo identity card such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, Passport, voter card, 10th standard admit card, or school ID card.

Frisking and Prohibited Items: Frisking may be conducted at the entrance for checking prohibited objects/articles. Candidates are strictly prohibited from carrying any written or printed material, calculators, pens, log tables, wristwatches, mobile phones, or any other communication devices inside the examination hall.

Advertisement

OMR Sheet Verification: Upon receiving the question booklet, ensure that your OMR number and question booklet number match. Put your signature on the top of the question booklet and carefully read the instructions on the OMR sheet and the cover page of the question booklet.

Darkening Circles and Writing Details: Darken the appropriate circles/bubbles for question booklet number, roll number, and question booklet series. Write your name in BLOCK LETTERS, name of the center, and put your signature in the appropriate places on the OMR.

Advertisement

Silence and Conduct: Maintain silence during the test to avoid any disturbances. Any conversation, gesticulation, or creation of disturbances will be considered a misdemeanor and may lead to cancellation of candidature.

Rough Work and Seat Discipline: Candidates may do rough work in the space provided in the question booklet. No candidate should leave their seat without the permission of the invigilator until the test is over.

Advertisement

Impersonation: Any examinee found impersonating will be handed over to the police, and the candidature of the original candidate will be cancelled outright.

As candidates prepare to appear for the WBJEE 2024, adherence to these guidelines ensures a fair and disciplined conduct during the examination. The WBJEEB emphasizes the importance of following these rules to maintain the integrity and credibility of the examination process.