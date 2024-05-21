Advertisement

Maharashtra Board is all set to declare the class 12 results today, May 21. The results will be announced in a press conference at 1 pm. With the release of results, candidates are eagerly waiting for the Maharashtra HSC topper list 2024.

While the Maharashtra Board traditionally refrains from officially declaring the list of toppers, media sources compile an unofficial list showcasing the top performers across the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. This list will provide detailed information regarding the names of the highest achievers, their obtained marks, and the percentage achieved.

This year's HSC examinations, conducted from February 21 to March 19, 2024, have been met with the usual mix of nerves and determination from students. With months of preparation culminating in these crucial exams, the results hold immense significance for each student's academic journey.

Once the results are out, students will be able to access them through the official website mahresult.nic.in.

While we await the official release, let's take a look at the unofficial toppers' list from the previous year, Maharashtra HSC Toppers List 2023, to gauge the caliber of achievements expected:

Maharashtra HSC Toppers List 2023

Name of the Topper Stream Marks Percentage District Parv Agrawal Commerce 584 97.33% Gondia Gaikwad Geeta Gulab Commerce 582 97% Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Sugandha Chandrabhan Kukreja Commerce 580 96.67% Nagpur Tarang Sunil Mulchandani Commerce 580 96.67% Gondia Trashita Sanpla Commerce 580 96.67% Gondia Ishika Chirag Jhaveri Commerce 579 96.5% Mumbai Rimzim Sandeep Agrawal Commerce 579 96.5% Gondia Divya Pahire Commerce 578 96.33% Gondia Lakshya Agrawal Commerce 578 96.33% Gondia Ram Lamture Science 577 96.17% Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Asrani Amrita Vashdev Commerce 577 96.17% Thane Veer Ketan Suraiya Commerce 571 95.17% Mumbai Srinilaya Krishnan Commerce 577 96.17% Mumbai Suyash Agrawal Commerce 575 95.83% Gondia Raj Girish Nagpal Commerce 575 95.83% Thane Jiya Babariya Commerce 574 95.67% Mumbai Vaibhavi Lalba Jukule Commerce 574 95.67% Latur Sumeet Dey Commerce 574 95.67% Raigad Shlok Gandhi Commerce 573 95.5% Nagpur Nayan Ganesh Deokar Commerce 573 95.5% Ahmednagar Shweta Mahajan Arts 572 95.33% Mumbai Shraddha Sawant Commerce 572 95.33% Thane Janhavi Mahesh Patil Science 572 95.33% Thane Pranjal Commerce 572 95.33% Thane Gupta Deveshh Santosh Commerce 571 95.17% Mumbai Sharon Viji Joseph Commerce 571 95.17% Mumbai Palash Jain Commerce 571 95.17% Mumbai