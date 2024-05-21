Updated May 21st, 2024 at 10:40 IST

Maharashtra HSC Topper List 2024: Check Names, Marks, District of Class 12th Toppers

Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Topper List 2024: MSBSHSE class 12 toppers' list will have names, marks and districts of the top scorers of arts, science, commerce.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Maharashtra HSC Topper List 2024 | Image:PTI
Maharashtra Board is all set to declare the class 12 results today, May 21. The results will be announced in a press conference at 1 pm. With the release of results, candidates are eagerly waiting for the Maharashtra HSC topper list 2024. 

While the Maharashtra Board traditionally refrains from officially declaring the list of toppers, media sources compile an unofficial list showcasing the top performers across the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. This list will provide detailed information regarding the names of the highest achievers, their obtained marks, and the percentage achieved.

This year's HSC examinations, conducted from February 21 to March 19, 2024, have been met with the usual mix of nerves and determination from students. With months of preparation culminating in these crucial exams, the results hold immense significance for each student's academic journey.

Once the results are out, students will be able to access them through the official website mahresult.nic.in.

While we await the official release, let's take a look at the unofficial toppers' list from the previous year, Maharashtra HSC Toppers List 2023, to gauge the caliber of achievements expected:

Maharashtra HSC Toppers List 2023

Name of the TopperStreamMarksPercentageDistrict
Parv AgrawalCommerce58497.33%Gondia
Gaikwad Geeta GulabCommerce58297%Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar
Sugandha Chandrabhan KukrejaCommerce58096.67%Nagpur
Tarang Sunil MulchandaniCommerce58096.67%Gondia
Trashita SanplaCommerce58096.67%Gondia
Ishika Chirag JhaveriCommerce57996.5%Mumbai
Rimzim Sandeep AgrawalCommerce57996.5%Gondia
Divya PahireCommerce57896.33%Gondia
Lakshya AgrawalCommerce57896.33%Gondia
Ram LamtureScience57796.17%Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar
Asrani Amrita VashdevCommerce57796.17%Thane
Veer Ketan SuraiyaCommerce57195.17%Mumbai
Srinilaya KrishnanCommerce57796.17%Mumbai
Suyash AgrawalCommerce57595.83%Gondia
Raj Girish NagpalCommerce57595.83%Thane
Jiya BabariyaCommerce57495.67%Mumbai
Vaibhavi Lalba JukuleCommerce57495.67%Latur
Sumeet DeyCommerce57495.67%Raigad
Shlok GandhiCommerce57395.5%Nagpur
Nayan Ganesh DeokarCommerce57395.5%Ahmednagar
Shweta MahajanArts57295.33%Mumbai
Shraddha SawantCommerce57295.33%Thane
Janhavi Mahesh PatilScience57295.33%Thane
PranjalCommerce57295.33%Thane
Gupta Deveshh SantoshCommerce57195.17%Mumbai
Sharon Viji JosephCommerce57195.17%Mumbai
Palash JainCommerce57195.17%Mumbai
May 21st, 2024

