Updated May 21st, 2024 at 10:40 IST
Maharashtra HSC Topper List 2024: Check Names, Marks, District of Class 12th Toppers
Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Topper List 2024: MSBSHSE class 12 toppers' list will have names, marks and districts of the top scorers of arts, science, commerce.
- Education
- 2 min read
Maharashtra Board is all set to declare the class 12 results today, May 21. The results will be announced in a press conference at 1 pm. With the release of results, candidates are eagerly waiting for the Maharashtra HSC topper list 2024.
While the Maharashtra Board traditionally refrains from officially declaring the list of toppers, media sources compile an unofficial list showcasing the top performers across the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. This list will provide detailed information regarding the names of the highest achievers, their obtained marks, and the percentage achieved.
This year's HSC examinations, conducted from February 21 to March 19, 2024, have been met with the usual mix of nerves and determination from students. With months of preparation culminating in these crucial exams, the results hold immense significance for each student's academic journey.
Once the results are out, students will be able to access them through the official website mahresult.nic.in.
While we await the official release, let's take a look at the unofficial toppers' list from the previous year, Maharashtra HSC Toppers List 2023, to gauge the caliber of achievements expected:
Maharashtra HSC Toppers List 2023
|Name of the Topper
|Stream
|Marks
|Percentage
|District
|Parv Agrawal
|Commerce
|584
|97.33%
|Gondia
|Gaikwad Geeta Gulab
|Commerce
|582
|97%
|Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar
|Sugandha Chandrabhan Kukreja
|Commerce
|580
|96.67%
|Nagpur
|Tarang Sunil Mulchandani
|Commerce
|580
|96.67%
|Gondia
|Trashita Sanpla
|Commerce
|580
|96.67%
|Gondia
|Ishika Chirag Jhaveri
|Commerce
|579
|96.5%
|Mumbai
|Rimzim Sandeep Agrawal
|Commerce
|579
|96.5%
|Gondia
|Divya Pahire
|Commerce
|578
|96.33%
|Gondia
|Lakshya Agrawal
|Commerce
|578
|96.33%
|Gondia
|Ram Lamture
|Science
|577
|96.17%
|Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar
|Asrani Amrita Vashdev
|Commerce
|577
|96.17%
|Thane
|Veer Ketan Suraiya
|Commerce
|571
|95.17%
|Mumbai
|Srinilaya Krishnan
|Commerce
|577
|96.17%
|Mumbai
|Suyash Agrawal
|Commerce
|575
|95.83%
|Gondia
|Raj Girish Nagpal
|Commerce
|575
|95.83%
|Thane
|Jiya Babariya
|Commerce
|574
|95.67%
|Mumbai
|Vaibhavi Lalba Jukule
|Commerce
|574
|95.67%
|Latur
|Sumeet Dey
|Commerce
|574
|95.67%
|Raigad
|Shlok Gandhi
|Commerce
|573
|95.5%
|Nagpur
|Nayan Ganesh Deokar
|Commerce
|573
|95.5%
|Ahmednagar
|Shweta Mahajan
|Arts
|572
|95.33%
|Mumbai
|Shraddha Sawant
|Commerce
|572
|95.33%
|Thane
|Janhavi Mahesh Patil
|Science
|572
|95.33%
|Thane
|Pranjal
|Commerce
|572
|95.33%
|Thane
|Gupta Deveshh Santosh
|Commerce
|571
|95.17%
|Mumbai
|Sharon Viji Joseph
|Commerce
|571
|95.17%
|Mumbai
|Palash Jain
|Commerce
|571
|95.17%
|Mumbai
Published May 21st, 2024 at 10:34 IST