Published 16:02 IST, September 16th 2024

SSUHS GNM Results 2024 OUT; Direct Link To Download GNM Entrance Exam scorecard, Cut Off Here

SSUHS GNMEE Result 2024: The Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS) has declared the results for General Nursing and Midwifery Entrance Exam