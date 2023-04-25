UP Board Results 2023: How To Calculate Your Percentage From UPMSP Scorecards

UP Board or Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the UP Board class 10th and 12th results today, April 25. Once released, candidates will be able to check their results online at upresults.nic.in. The results will be announced at 1.30 pm. Candidates must note that the UP Board website will display the scorecards of the candidates after they log in using their roll number or name.

The UP Board scorecards will have the name of the candidate, roll number, subjects appeared for and their marks obtained in each subject, and overall score. However, to calculate the percentage of marks secured by a candidate in UP Board class 10th or 12th exams, they will have to follow the method given below.

How to calculate UP Board result percentage

Step 1: Add the total number of all your papers to get the percentage of total marks. For example, 500 marks for 5 subjects.

Step 2: Add up all the marks you have secured in each subject.

Step 3: Now divide the number of papers that have come by the total marks. Then multiply by 100.

Step 4: By this formula, you will know your percentage of UP Board results.

List of websites to check UP Board results 2023

upresults.nic.in upmsp.edu.in upmspresults.up.nic.in results.nic.in

How to check UP Board Results 2023