UP Board Result 2023: How To Check UPMSP UP Board Class 10th, 12th Results On Mobile Phone

UP Board Result 2023 for classes 10th and 12th will be declared today. Once released, candidates who took the exam will be able to check their results online. They can either check their UPMSP results on official websites using a computer or even on a smartphone. They must note that they should have an active internet connection to check their UP Board results online. Before knowing the steps to check the UP Board results on a mobile phone, one should know the list of websites which has to be checked to download their UPMSP results.
List of official websites to check UP Board results 2023
- upmsp.edu.in
- upresults.nic.in
- results.upmsp.edu.in
How to check UP Board result on mobile phone
- Candidates must have a smartphone to check their results on mobile with an active internet connection
- Open your mobile browser, for example, Google Chrome
- On the URL address bar, enter any of the websites as mentioned above
- UP Board official website will open
- Now click on UP Board annual result link for high school or intermediate exam
- Key in your roll number and date of birth to log in
- Your UP Board result will be displayed on the screen
- Take a screenshot of the result and download it on your smartphone.
How to check UP Board result 2023 on computer
- To Check the UP Board Result 2023, candidates will have to follow the steps given below.
- Step 1: Candidates must visit the official website, results.upmsp.edu.in, or upresults.nic.in.
- Step 2: On the homepage, select the link for the UP Board results for classes 10th or 12th.
- Step 3: Candidates must input their roll number and the captcha code on the new page that will open.
- Step 4: Click on the "submit" button.
- Your UP Board Results 2023 will be displayed on the screen.