UP Board Result 2023: How To Check UPMSP UP Board Class 10th, 12th Results On Mobile Phone

UP Board Result 2023 for classes 10th and 12th will be declared today. Once released, candidates who took the exam will be able to check their results online. They can either check their UPMSP results on official websites using a computer or even on a smartphone. They must note that they should have an active internet connection to check their UP Board results online. Before knowing the steps to check the UP Board results on a mobile phone, one should know the list of websites which has to be checked to download their UPMSP results.

List of official websites to check UP Board results 2023

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

How to check UP Board result on mobile phone

Candidates must have a smartphone to check their results on mobile with an active internet connection

Open your mobile browser, for example, Google Chrome

On the URL address bar, enter any of the websites as mentioned above

UP Board official website will open

Now click on UP Board annual result link for high school or intermediate exam

Key in your roll number and date of birth to log in

Your UP Board result will be displayed on the screen

Take a screenshot of the result and download it on your smartphone.

Click here to know how to get UP Board results on SMS

How to check UP Board result 2023 on computer