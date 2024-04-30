Advertisement

Today marks a significant day for students across Uttarakhand as the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is set to release the much-anticipated results for both Class 10 and 12. The results are scheduled for release on April 30, 2024, at 11:30 am. Once declared, students can promptly access their scorecards via the official websites – ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in.

Uttarakhand Board Class 10th Topper List 2024

The UBSE conducted the Uttarakhand board exams for Class 10 and 12 from February 27 to March 16, 2024, adhering to the traditional pen-paper format. This year witnessed an overwhelming participation, with over 90 thousand students appearing for the exams across more than 1228 exam centers. Once the results are declared, the board officials will also announce the names and marks of toppers who performed the best in Uttarakhand Board class 10 exams. The UBSE Class 10th topper list 2024 will be updated here soon after the announced. Check previous year's toppers' details here.

Uttarakhand Board class 12th Topper List 2024.

Uttarakhand Board Results 2024: Previous Year's Comparison

Comparatively, this year's results are set to be announced a month earlier than the previous year. In 2023, the UBSE results for both the 10th and 12th grades were announced on May 25th. During the same year, the Class 10 examinations saw a total of 1,29,778 students appearing, with a pass percentage of 77.74%. For the Class 12 exams, out of 1,23,945 students who appeared, 1,00,380 students passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 80.98%. Notably, girls outperformed boys in both categories, with a pass percentage of 83.49% for Class 12 and 78.49% for Class 10.

Uttarakhand Board Results 2024: Toppers of Previous Years

In the year 2023, Subhash Chand Bakshi secured the top position in the UK board exams with an outstanding score of 99%. The list of toppers for the UK board in 2023 also included Ayush Singh Rawat & Rohit Pandey with 98.8%, and Shilpi & Shorya with 98.6%.

UK Board 10th Topper List 2022

The previous year, in 2022, Gaurav Saklani emerged as the topper with an impressive score of 98.2%. Joining him were Jigyasa, Shivani Rawat, Tanuj Jagwan, and Lakshit Singh Bisht, each securing 97.8%, 97.6%, 97.6%, and 97.6% respectively.

Year Topper Percentage 2022 Gaurav Saklani 98.2% Jigyasa 97.8% Shivani Rawat 97.6% Tanuj Jagwan 97.6% Lakshit Singh Bisht 97.6% 2023 Subhash Chand Bakshi 99% Ayush Singh Rawat 98.8% Rohit Pandey 98.8% Shilpi 98.6% Shorya 98.6%

As the clock ticks closer to the release time, students await with bated breath to learn the outcome of their hard work and dedication. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Result 2024 and witness the celebration of academic excellence!