UPSC ESE Result 2024 OUT; Here's Direct Link To Check Merit List

UPSC ESE Results 2024: The final result of the UPSC Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2024 is out and 206 candidates have qualified.

This year, Rohit Dhondge emerged as the topper, followed by Harshit Pandey in second place and Laxmikant in third place respectively.

The General category candidates have dominated the result with 72 recommendations of the 206, followed by 59 from OBC, 34 from SC, 22 from EWS, and 20 from ST. This year, the UPSC ESE was conducted for 251 vacancies. The written exam was conducted in June while the interviews and personality exams were conducted in October and November.

Of the 206 selected candidates, the distribution across branches is as below:

Civil Engineering: 92 candidates

Mechanical Engineering: 18 candidates

Electrical Engineering: 26 candidates

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering: 70 candidates

UPSC ESE Results 2024: Full Merit List

Rohit Dhondge Harshit Pandey Laxmikant D Madhankumar Aman Pratap Singh Sanchit Goel Sunil Seervi Rohit Kumar Ankit Meena Badugu Rajesh Ketan Kumar Sinha Ushneesh Nandan Pushpendra Kumar Rathore Dhawal Tayal Mohammad Shaquib Ankit Anand Shivam Jindal Gaddipati Yaswanth Babu Akash Tanwar Kishan Kumar

UPSC ESE Results 2024: How to Check Your Result

If you appeared for the UPSC ESE 2024 Exam then these are the steps that you need to follow to view your result: