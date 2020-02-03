AAP Launches Home-production 'AAPFLIX', Taunts BJP With Query - 'Kejriwal Vs Who?'

While several BJP leaders have slammed Arvind Kejriwal during their Delhi election campaign, AAP took to twitter to launch its home production 'AAPFLIX' - similar to streaming giant Netflix. In its first episode, AAP launched a 48-second video showing the several probable BJP CM candidates vs its CM - Arvind Kejriwal. AAP has repeatedly taunted BJP at its lack of CM candidate.

Delhi BJP sends defamation notice to AAP seeking Rs. 500 cr over Manoj Tiwari spoof video

AAP launches AAPFLIX: Kejriwal Vs Who?

The 48-sec video shows the unlikely duo- former BJP chief Amit Shah and former SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav in conversation with the narration that -something unexpected is bound to happen. A series of BJP leaders - Rajnath Singh, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari, Vijay Goel flash by, as Kejriwal emerges campaigning while newspapers show his government's achievement. The video ends with the burning question 'Kejriwal Vs Kaun?' summarising BJP's dilemma for a CM candidate.

Today we are releasing the first episode of our home production #AAPFlix.



Stay tuned.



Kejriwal vs Kaun pic.twitter.com/XhyDr8BOYr — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 3, 2020

PM Modi calls Shaheen Bagh protest 'political experiment', slams AAP-Cong's politicising

AAP releases 'Manoj Tiwari' video of campaign song

Previously on January 11, AAP tweeted a 1 minute, 23-second video featuring Tiwari's many dance performances throughout his acting career in Bhojpuri films, while AAP's campaign song - 'Lage Raho Kejriwal' played in the background. Taking a dig presumably at the Delhi chief's 'dance', AAP tweeted that the 'song was so good that even Manoj Tiwari was dancing to it'. Tiwari who is one of BJP's choice for the Chief Ministerial candidate has filed a defamation case for Rs 500 crores against AAP.

BJP poll video on Instagram features Shaheen Bagh protests

Delhi Assembly Elections

The much-awaited Delhi elections are scheduled on February 8 with the results to be declared on February 11. While the BJP and Congress have not announced their CM pick, the AAP has launched mega-campaign roping in poll strategist Prashant Kishor's I-PAC for Arvind Kejriwal's re-election bid. The AAP which holds an absolute majority with 67 seats in the 70 seat Assembly aims at crossing the total with its motto "Abki Baar 67 paar".

'Wake up,' warns BJP on video purportedly co-opting Qutub Minar into Shaheen Bagh protest

Meanwhile, Congress, which is reeling from a leadership vacuum since the demise of Sheila Dikshit is eyeing a comeback at the national capital. BJP, which has not held the Delhi Assembly since 1998 is eyeing to rule at Centre and the national capital. While senior BJP leaders like Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Hardeep Singh Puri and Manoj Tiwari are front runners for the CM pick, the saffron party has not named anyone leading to AAP questioning ' Kejriwal v/s Who?'