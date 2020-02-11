Delhi Elections: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh Confident Of 'massive' Victory

Speaking to ANI just a few hours after the commencement of counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh exuded confidence of his party’s prospects. While initial trends indicated another term in power for AAP, Singh predicted that it would be prudent to wait for the final result. According to him, his party was likely to secure a “massive” win in the polls. In the 2015 Assembly polls, AAP had secured a whopping 67 out of the total 70 seats.

As per the Election Commission of India trends at 11.42 am, AAP and BJP are leading in 57 and 13 seats respectively. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is currently trailing from the Patparganj seat. BJP’s new faces Kapil Mishra and Tajinder Bagga are also facing a tough fight from the Model Town and Hari Nagar constituency respectively.

“Wait for the final result, we are going to register a massive win,” AAP MP Sanjay Singh said.

The Delhi election campaign

Since the announcement of the Delhi Assembly polls, the national capital has witnessed a high-octane campaign mainly by BJP and AAP. Right at the outset, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made it clear that his party would focus on issues such as clean water, education, and health. He asserted that AAP would not indulge in negative campaigning. AAP was also the first party to declare its full list of candidates re-nominating all its sitting ministers and giving a chance to young leaders such as Atishi and Raghav Chadha.

On the other hand, BJP refrained from naming any CM candidate. It nominated a newcomer Sunil Yadav to take on Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency. Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, numerous BJP CMs, MPs and Union Ministers participated in the election campaign. In the last few days, BJP leaders sought to highlight AAP’s alleged role in instigating the Shaheen Bagh agitation. Finally, the electorate of Delhi registered their vote on February 8. As per the Election Commission of India, the total voter turnout was 62.59 per cent, nearly 5 per cent lower than the corresponding figures in the 2015 election.

