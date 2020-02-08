AAP MP Sanjay Singh Condemns Manoj Tiwari's 'Ashudh' Remark On CM Kejriwal

Amid the Delhi Assembly election, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday slammed BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari for his remark on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Singh stated that the BJP still lives in ancient times where Dalits are considered 'untouchables'. Singh also called Tiwari's remark against Kejriwal, degrading and rubbish. Earlier in the day, Kejriwal visited the Connaught Place's Hanuman Temple seeking the deity's blessings ahead of his re-election bid.

Speaking to the media Singh said, "The BJP looks at the Chief Minister of Delhi with a feeling of an untouchable. This is a very degrading and insensitive. Still, you are living in those times where Dalits are not allowed to enter a temple. I don't think that even Lord Ram can save the BJP", he said.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Manoj Tiwari's comment: Delhi ke CM ko itni achoot bhavna se dekhti hai BJP? Is se zyada gira hua aur ghatiya bayan ho nahi sakta. Abhi bhi aap us yug mein hain jahan daliton ko mandir mein pravesh nahi diya jata tha.Shri Ram bhi ab BJP ko nahi bacha sakte. https://t.co/9RVLm9brbA pic.twitter.com/yhyjvLjY05 — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

Tiwari's remark

Earlier today, Manoj Tiwari made a statement at CM Kejriwal after his visit to Hanuman Temple ahead of the polls on Friday.

Manoj Tiwari said, "Arvind Kejriwal visited the temple to seek blessings from the lord or to make Hanuman impure. HE used the same hands to remove his shoe and later offer the flower garland to the deity, what has he done? This only happens when people with false faith visit temples. I told this to the temple priest also and later he washed the diety several times."

Manoj Tiwari, BJP: Woh (Arvind Kejriwal) pooja karne gaye the ya Hanuman Ji ko ashudh karne gaye the? Ek haath se joota utaarke,ussi haath se mala lekar...kya kar diya? Jab nakli bhakt aate hain na toh yahi hota hai. Maine pandit ji ko bataya, bahut baar Hanuman Ji ko dhoye hain. pic.twitter.com/lETgFhgfK7 — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

Delhi Assembly Election 2020

The polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly got underway on Saturday morning, an election that saw the ruling AAP, Opposition BJP and the Congress engaged in a bitterly fought high-octane campaign. Over 1.47 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise in the polls that will decide the fate of 672 candidates. The polling began at 8 am and will end at 6 pm. Counting of votes will take place on Tuesday.

