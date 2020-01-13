After Rs 500cr Suit, AAP Counter-threatens BJP I-T Cell Over Kejriwal 'Khalnayak' Parody

The political rallying in Delhi has intensified as the Assembly elections come closer. Amidst all the name-calling and blame-games, both the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have also resorted to posting parody videos of each other over social media. After the 'Kejriwall' videos that were imitated by both the Congress and the BJP, and the 'Lage Raho Kejriwal' with Manoj Tiwari's dance numbers, a new video has surfaced on Delhi BJP's official Twitter handle.

Titled 'AAP ka Khalnayak' Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been portrayed as the 'villain of the Aam Aadmi Party'. BJP has tweeted and edited parts of Anil Kapoor's film 'Nayak' to link parts of the film to the violence in Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

BJP has tweeted the part of the film, in which Anil Kapoor interviews Amrish Puri. In the video, the face of Arvind Kejriwal has been added morphed onto Amrish Puri's face. Also, the faces of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia as well as other leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party have been shown in place of other characters of the film. The questions asked by Anil Kapoor are edited to show the rampant violence in Jamia including videos of the crowd setting fire to buses. Also, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan can be seen giving a speech among the CAA Protesters.

'Action against BJP's social media'

Reacting to this the AAP has said that this is a blatant attempt to spread hatred against Kejriwal. They have also stated that they will file a complaint against the video posted by BJP. AAP's hue and cry over a parody video comes after the party was slapped by a Rs 500 crore defamation suit that was filed by the BJP. A few days ago AAP had tweeted a 1 minute, 23-second video featuring Tiwari's many dance performances throughout his acting career in Bhojpuri films, while AAP's campaign song played in the background.

Manoj Tiwari & 'Lage Raho Kejriwal'

AAP tweeted that the 'song was so good that even Manoj Tiwari was dancing to it'. Tiwari is touted to BJP's choice for the Chief Ministerial candidate. Strongly objecting to such misuse of his scenes from movies and albums, Manoj Tiwari asked, “Who gave AAP the right to use my videos for its theme song for the polls?” Tiwari said a complaint has been made to the Election Commission about the video, and Rs 500 crore has been sought as damages for defamation and violations of intellectual property rights. The much-awaited Delhi elections are scheduled on February 8 with the results to be declared on February 11.

