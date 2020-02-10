Arvind Kejriwal Taking No Chances, Deploys AAP Workers To Secure EVM Strongrooms

In a bid to keep a check on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), AAP workers have been standing guard outside the strongrooms in Delhi's Gol Market where the EVMs have been kept after the Delhi assembly election.

"The EVMs used in five constituencies, including the New Delhi constituency of CM Kejriwal, have been kept here. An election agent stays near the strongroom whereas I along with three to four other people remain outside the room. At least five people have been deployed outside the strongroom center. Five to six people from each constituency, in total 25 people, are stationed at different gates outside the center," AAP campaign manager Gopal Mohan told ANI.

"We do not have any problem with the security being provided by the Election Commission but we are doing our work which has been assigned by the party," said Mohan.

A meeting was conducted by AAP at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence to discuss the security measures of EVM after the Delhi election was over. Besides Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, party's Delhi convenor Gopal Rai, senior leader Sanjay Singh and party's poll strategist Prashant Kishor were also present at the meeting.

Delhi election 2020

Polling for Delhi Assembly seats was held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. the polls saw a voter turnout of 62.59 per cent, with the exit polls projecting AAP to win 48-61 seats defeating the BJP which is projected to win only 9-21 seats. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to win 0-1 seat. Others are projected to win no seats. The vote counting and election result will be announced on February 11. The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22.

