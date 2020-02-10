Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Boasts 'Free Electricity' Initiative Ahead Of Election Results

A day before the election results, AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and boasted about the Delhi government's electricity initiative. According to him, providing free and cheap electricity leads to votes, and called it a 'political discourse'.

Kejriwal's initiative for free electricity

In August last year, Kejriwal had announced the 'Free Lifeline Electricity of 200 units' to all. He had said that households consuming 200 units or less power will get a zero Bill every month. However, if a household uses more than 200 units, then existing rates of electricity will be applied.

Maharashtra considers 'Free electricity' proposal

Maharashtra Power Minister Nitin Raut on Friday said that the state government is considering a proposal to provide free electricity to all those the people whose monthly electricity consumption is under 100 units. The minister further added that the state government is also considering to make electricity cheaper for industrial use and to provide electricity for agricultural use at daytime.

Delhi Assembly Elections

Amid the controversy over the delay in the vote count, the Election Commission on Sunday evening declared the voter turnout to be 62.59 per cent in the national capital. Informing about the turnout in a press briefing, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh stated that voting continued till late evening on Saturday and EVMs had to be stored in the strongroom, leading to a delay in providing the details.

Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll Survey

As the voting of the national capital concluded on Saturday, the Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat released the exit poll for the state to get a projection of what to expect on the counting day. The 70-seat Delhi Assembly which finished its polling on Saturday is projected to be won by AAP, revealed the Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat Exit polls. The polls witnessed an intense campaign by the three contending parties - Congress, BJP and AAP with 672 candidates in the fray. Further, the polls saw around 55 per cent voter turnout.

