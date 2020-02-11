'Little Kejriwal' Who Graced AAP Chief's Last Swearing-in, Makes Rangoli To Wish Him Luck

With results of the Delhi elections expected to be declared on Tuesday, February 11, a little girl was spotted making an ‘All the Best’ Rangoli outside the AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s residence. Earlier she had attended Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan as his special guest. Dressed in a maroon sweater and a black muffler and sporting a false moustache, she looked like a little 'Arvind Kejriwal'.

Rangoli outside Kejriwal’s residence

Years later, the little girl was spotted making a Rangoli outside Kejriwal’s residence that says, ‘All the Best’. The message was being written with rose petals to wish the AAP chief for his party’s victory in the assembly elections. As per the poll of all the exit polls, AAP is projected to win the 2019 Delhi assembly elections but with a reduced majority as compared to 2015.

“I am here to wish Kejriwal uncle and I want him to congratulate him in advance. I really like him," she said.

As per sources, Kejriwal is expected to visit the AAP headquarters at around 9 am on Tuesday. This comes as the early trends for the elections are expected to start unfolding from 8 am.

Read: Kapil Sibal expresses disappointment with EC, says 'it has become soft'

Delhi Assembly Elections

The political parties in Delhi have aggressively campaigned for the assembly elections. Many prominent leaders from big parties have received various notices and warnings from the Election Commission as well. The fight between BJP and AAP has intensified in the past month. While BJP is contesting the elections under PM Modi and HM Shah’s leadership, Arvind Kejriwal said the AAP is fighting on the basis of the work done by them in the last five years.

Read: Cong waves white flags: KTS Tulsi admits to 'sacrifice' for AAP's victory in Delhi polls

Exit polls

According to Republic- Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll, the 70-seat Delhi Assembly which finished polling on Saturday - February 8 - is projected to be won by AAP. As voting drew to an end at 6 pm, 62.59% of votes had been polled in the National Capital. A party will need at least 36 seats to stake a claim to power in the 70-strong Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Read: Delhi polls nigh upon them, top netas Arvind Kejriwal & Manoj Tiwari make temple visits

Republic- Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll projects AAP to win 48-61 seats defeating the BJP which is projected to win only 9-21 seats. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to win 0-1 seat. Others are projected to win no seats.

AAP: 48-61

48-61 BJP: 9-21

9-21 Congress: 0-1

0-1 Others: 0

Read: Arvind Kejriwal reshares month-old tweet, congratulates AAP cadre on their Delhi campaign