Delhi Elections: Vijay Goel Exudes Confidence In BJP's 'absolute' Victory, Visits Temple

Exuding confidence in BJP’s victory, the Rajya Sabha MP from the party Vijay Goel, visited a temple on the day of counting and asserted that BJP has worked hard for the elections. Goel also spoke about the hard work put in by PM Modi and other BJP workers in campaigning for the polls. Quoting a verse from Gita, he said that God will grant a fair outcome for the hard work put in by them.

RS MP Vijay Goel on Tuesday morning while speaking to the media about elections results said, “I have been visiting this Hanuman temple every Tuesday for many years. I pray to god that he imparts strength to Modi ji for the development of the nation. We have really worked hard for Delhi assembly elections. I pray to God that he gives us the right outcome. I am confident that BJP will form the government in Delhi after getting an absolute majority. The numbers will be decided by the people; however, I am sure that we will win.” When asked about the exit polls, Vijay Goel quoted a verse from Gita and said, “It is our duty to work and the God will give us the outcome.”

The political parties in Delhi have aggressively campaigned for the assembly elections. Many prominent leaders from big parties have received various notices and warnings from the Election Commission as well. The fight between BJP and AAP has intensified in the past month. While BJP is contesting the elections under PM Modi and HM Shah’s leadership, Arvind Kejriwal said the AAP is fighting on the basis of the work done by them in the last five years.

According to Republic- Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll, the 70-seat Delhi Assembly which finished polling on Saturday - February 8 - is projected to be won by AAP. As voting drew to an end at 6 pm, 62.59% of votes had been polled in the National Capital. A party will need at least 36 seats to stake a claim to power in the 70-strong Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Republic- Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll projects AAP to win 48-61 seats defeating the BJP which is projected to win only 9-21 seats. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to win 0-1 seat. Others are projected to win no seats.

