"BJP's Hateful Rhetoric Rejected": Sharad Yadav Congratulates Kejriwal On Victory

As trends favoured a sweep for the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi elections till afternoon, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) Chief Sharad Yadav congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal, stating this victory to be bigger than previous one. With 672 candidates in the fray, the Delhi Assembly Elections saw a fierce election campaign of the ruling AAP and BJP while Congress remained almost absent.

Taking to his Twitter, Yadav slammed BJP's 'hateful rhetoric', stating that the people of Delhi rejected BJP. His tweet read as, "Many many congratulations to Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party. This time their seats are less, but I consider this victory to be bigger than the previous victory. The hateful rhetoric by the BJP has crossed all the lines and despite all their efforts, the people of Delhi have rejected them."

श्री @ArvindKejriwal और @AamAadmiParty को बहुत बहुत बधाई। इस बार इनकी सीटें तो कम जरुर हो रही हैं मगर मैं इस जीत को पिछली जीत से भी बड़ा मानता हूं,भाजपा द्वारा नफरत भरी बयानबाजी से सभी हदे पार करना और उनके सभी प्रयत्न-साधनों के बावजूद दिल्ली की जनता ने उन्हें ख़ारिज किया है। — SHARAD YADAV (@SharadYadavMP) February 11, 2020

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called and congratulated her Delhi counterpart and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday afternoon. Mamata Banerjee has been a vocal supporter of AAP's work and even supported the party for its elections on February 8. Senior MPs of TMC have been tweeting and giving out statements to show their support for AAP as well. Both the Chief Ministers have time and again tried to build a nationwide front against the NDA.

Congratulations @ArvindKejriwal as #DelhiResults show @AamAadmiParty all set to win #DelhiElection2020 with a thumping majority yet again. Leaders playing on faith through hate speech & divisive politics should take a cue, as only those who deliver on their promises are rewarded. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 11, 2020

